Zendure SuperBase V Named Winner of Four iF DESIGN AWARDS

Zendure's Flagship SuperBase V, Plus Satellite Battery, Home Panel and Packaging, Win iF DESIGN AWARDS Amid 11,000 Entries

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing global energy tech start-ups, was named a winner of four of this year's iF DESIGN AWARDS , the world-renowned design prize. The company's SuperBase V , as well as the satellite battery, home panel and packaging, were all recognized with this highly coveted award.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. In several instances, Zendure won over the 133-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their innovative designs. The competition was steep: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

SuperBase V is the first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, cleaner energy when and where users need it most. With up to 64kWh of expandable power and dual voltage output, SuperBase V stands out as true innovation. It is an ideal and clean option for RV and off-grid living, trade professionals, EV charging, whole-home power needs and as emergency back-up when sudden outages occur.

"We are honored to have our design recognized by such a renowned organization," said Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure, "We strive to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech, with a key focus on user-centric and innovative design. By putting the needs of our users first, we can create products that not only look sleek and modern but also enhance the user experience. By prioritizing innovation and design, we are confident that we can provide our customers with the best possible clean energy solutions that are both practical and stylish."

More information about Zendure's winning entries can be found at https://ifdesign.com/en/brands-creatives/company/zendure-usa-inc/17765 .

ABOUT ZENDURE

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our purpose is to accelerate a sustainable future. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. We envision being a Clean EnergyTech platform that sustains communities and families. Our successes include SuperBase M, SuperBase Pro and the first Plug & Play Home Energy Storage System - SuperBase V, along with our line of Satellite Batteries, Smart Home Panel, Smart Plug, EV Charger and Remote Energy Management App. Our revolutionary Balcony Energy Storage System SolarFlow turns sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient source of energy to power our daily life.

To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com .

