UNLIMEAT's Plant-based Korean BBQ Recognized in the Prestigious 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards

The National Restaurant Association Show's FABI Awards celebrate stand-out flavors in taste, creativity and ingenuity.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT announced that its plant-based Korean BBQ is a featured recipient of the 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards and will be showcased at The National Restaurant Association Hotel-Motel Show® taking place May 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

UNLIMEAT, a pioneering company in plant-based cuisine, has developed its groundbreaking products to address food waste and improve food sustainability by using upcycled ingredients. Addressing unmet market needs, UNLIMEAT has created a versatile plant-based product fit for use in all kinds of global cuisine, from Korean BBQ to plant-based Cheesesteaks. Their products represent a unique fusion of traditional Korean flavors and modern, innovative plant-based ingredients, setting it apart from other offerings in the market.

"We're honored to be recognized in this year's FABI Awards and look forward to showcasing our product at the foodservice industry's most influential event," said Ryan Chung, co-CEO of UNLIMEAT. "With tens of thousands of professionals attending from around the globe, the show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce our plant-based Korean BBQ to new buyers who are seeking flavorful, sustainable, and versatile menu options."

The National Restaurant Association Show's FABI Awards represent the most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends, delighting customers, and delivering expanded menu offerings across an industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the world's most well-known brands and organizations. Recipients were selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, and introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

"This year is truly an exceptional year for noteworthy food and beverage products," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "The awarded products are breaking new barriers in flavor, taste, creativity, and packaging and are shaping the future of food and beverage. As the world's largest and most-trusted foodservice event, the Show continues to be where the next big industry trends are born and serves as a launching pad for companies to showcase new products."

UNLIMEAT will be showcasing its plant-based Korean BBQ on the Show floor, in featured demos at The Culinary Experience, and in tastings held at the new Connections space. Their booth will present an assortment of plant-based dishes aside from their Korean BBQ, featuring options such as plant-based pulled pork and tuna. Additionally, in collaboration with Bear Robotics, robot servers will be handing out meat pies made with UNLIMEAT's plant-based pulled pork at the Bear Robotics' booth.

As the global restaurant and hospitality industry's premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show is one of the best places to explore everything that's happening in the hospitality industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technologies. For more information, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT's products are rich in nutrients and use various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process, such as rice bran, which is discarded during the process of polishing brown rice, and defatted soybean powder, which is discarded after pressing soybean oil. The company began as an idea for reducing waste by using 'ugly agricultural products' thrown away due to poor product value, such as small size, scratches, and uneven color. UNLIMEAT is the first food tech startup in Korea to develop, manufacture, and sell plant-based meat created with technology that reproduces the texture, juiciness, taste, and flavor of meat. They have the largest factory exclusively producing plant-based meat in Asia.

