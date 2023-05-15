Alife Health Launches Mobile App to Help Patients Navigate their IVF Journey

The Alife app offers easy-to-use tracking, reminders, educational resources, and personalized timelines to support patients through the IVF process.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health , a technology company building AI tools to advance fertility care, announced today the launch of its mobile application to help patients navigate their IVF journey from beginning to end. The Alife app is free for all iPhone users, offering easy-to-use test result tracking, medication and appointment reminders, educational information, and a timeline to prepare for next steps.

The Alife app offers easy-to-use tracking, reminders, and education to support patients through the IVF process.

There are many challenges that patients face when being treated for infertility. On top of an already physically and emotionally onerous process, IVF patients carry the mental burden of managing their medications, appointments, insurance claims, and more.

"Beyond just creating AI software to enhance IVF outcomes on the clinical side, our team recognized the need to provide patients with better tools as well," says Paxton Maeder-York, CEO of Alife. "We understand the stress that comes with managing the IVF process, from keeping track of loose paperwork to countless medication alarms. To alleviate this burden, we developed the Alife app - a comprehensive tool that enables patients to easily manage their IVF journey straight from their phones. By consolidating everything they need in one place, the Alife app empowers patients to stay informed and feel in control, which we hope will ultimately lead to a more positive and stress-free experience."

Key features of the Alife app include:

Track your journey

Prepare for what's next

Customize your timeline

"After going through IVF multiple times myself, I can tell you that the time commitment needed to manage this process can be the equivalent of a part time job," says Halle Tecco, women's health leader and Alife advisor. "The Alife app is the first resource for IVF patients that is truly built around the patient experience and fills gaps in the process. From pure organization to empowering patients with education on each step, the Alife app is a one-stop-shop for simplifying IVF management."

The Alife app is currently available on iOS in the U.S. and Canada. The app can be downloaded here.

ABOUT ALIFE HEALTH

Alife's mission is to modernize and personalize the IVF process with cutting edge artificial intelligence technology to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Founded by Paxton Maeder-York in 2020, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by top tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, and Maveron. To learn more visit www.alifehealth.com .

