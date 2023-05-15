DANNY BERKLEY-SCOTT PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT - MANAGEMENT AT HALLWOOD MEDIA

Innovative Music Manager Joins Top Writer-Producer Management Company as VP – Management

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood Media, the music industry's top writer-producer management company, announced today that Danny Berkeley-Scott has been named as Vice President - Management. During the Toronto native's short tenure at Hallwood Media, Berkeley-Scott has overseen 2 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten records with Cardi B "Up", produced by client Young DZA and Drake & 21 Savage "On BS," produced by client Elias. His client roster has been responsible for over 20 Gold and Platinum-selling songs. Over the past year, Berkeley-Scott launched Hallwood Media's Engineer Management division, signing Grammy nominated recording engineers Angie Randisi (Lil Baby, PartyNextDoor, GloRilla, Tyga) and Mike Tucci (DaBaby, Juice WRLD, The Kid LAROI)

Hallwood Media's new VP of Management, Danny Berkley-Scott (PRNewswire)

Hallwood Media has over 22 Grammy nominations; VP Berkley-Scott's clients alone boast over 20 Gold and Platinum songs.

Hallwood Media founder and CEO Neil Jacobson shared, "Danny embodies what I believe a true manager should be. He has an almost daring entrepreneurial vision, embracing innovative ideas and partnerships. He has become a rising star and natural leader for our management division."

Reflecting his global perspective, Berkeley-Scott has expanded Hallwood's producer roster throughout Eastern and Western Europe. He looks to grow Hallwood's management department and to develop in-house brand partnerships. Presently, he oversees a range of exciting partnerships; among them Headspace, BandLab and Native Instruments.

Hallwood Media boasts an A-List writer producer and engineering roster that includes Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift), David Stewart (BTS, Jonas Brothers), Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem), Ike Beatz (Lil Uzi Vert), Yung Dza (Cardi B) and Brendan O'Brien (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen).

Berkley-Scott shared, "I'm thrilled for the opportunity that Neil and Hallwood Media have given me to thrive and grow not only as a manager but to embrace new ideas to manifest opportunities in a way no other company can."

Today's announcement is the latest in several recent signings setting up Jacobson's management company for success in today's shifting music economy. Beyond representing some of the music industry's most in-demand producers and engineers, Hallwood Media has also become known for artist management division, procuring major label deals for Lawsy and Diego Gonzalez and its catalog sales division, where it has represented catalog clients Jeff Bhasker, Nate Ruess, Brendan O'Brien and others. Jacobson, previously President of Geffen Records, is a longtime artist's rights advocate who has become one of the industry's foremost dealmakers, bridging the gap between investment interests and music rights owners.

