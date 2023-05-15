THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW SHARES HIDDEN GEMS

The Ed Sullivan Show Youtube Channel Premieres Video Clips Of Hidden Gems Featuring Brigitte Bardot, Rex Harrison, Kirk Douglas, The Premiere Of Trapeze On The Show, Clark Gable, James Cagney & Robert Montgomery, Debbie Reynolds And More

Iconic Clips And Historic Performances Officially Available Worldwide via Streaming Platforms From Ume And Sofa Entertainment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., MAY 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After surpassing ONE BILLION total views across all channels (including YouTube, Apple Music and Facebook) last year, the The Ed Sullivan Show archives have opened again to share a wide variety of hidden gems from the groundbreaking show, all of the video clips haven't been released since their original air date.

On The Ed Sullivan Show's YouTube Channel, fans can now tune into Ed Sullivan giving history lessons on the city of Las Vegas (where the show was filmed numerous times); watch Ed interview French actress, singer and model Brigitte Bardot on his "Around The World" series; follow Ed as he tours Rome on a carriage with English actor Rex Harrison; step onstage with actor and filmmaker Kirk Douglas as Col. Marcus in Cast A Giant Shadow; attend the premiere of Trapeze on the show while he interviewed actors and actresses Henry Fonda, Burt Lancaster, Marie Wilson and June Haver as they arrive on the red carpet; visit actor Clark Gable on the set of The King & Four Queens; converse with actor, dancer and film director James Cagney, actor, director, and producer Robert Montgomery; and actress, singer, and businesswoman Debbie Reynolds on set with Ed talking about The Singing Nun.

Celebrating its 75th year anniversary on June 20 this year, throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show delivered the hottest performances from around the world and brought emerging talent into America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or initial televised performances of music superstars including The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.

The long-running variety show expanded its reach exponentially via a global digital rights agreement between UMe and SOFA Entertainment Inc. with more than 250 million YouTube views since June 2020. Scores of rarities were made available digitally for the first-time including iconic entertainers and influential figures from just about every category of cultural relevance, including music, comedy, sports, film, dance, opera and Broadway.

New videos are updated to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com.

About The Ed Sullivan Show

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.

About SOFA Entertainment

In 1990, Andrew Solt founded SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. In 2020 Josh Solt left Google to lead SOFA as CEO of the company. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most revered variety show in American television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.

About UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

