Gogo Global LEO Broadband Service Gains Momentum with Significant Program Achievements

OneWeb Completes Global Broadband LEO Network

Gogo and Hughes Network Systems Execute on Antenna Design

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband service has gained momentum with significant program achievements by Gogo and strategic partners, OneWeb and Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) Company.

Gogo's LEO satellite network provider, OneWeb, completed the launch of its LEO constellation with more than 588 satellites in orbit at the end of March, and is expected to be operational and aero-ready in the first quarter of 2024, with Gogo's global broadband service coming online in the second half of 2024.

Gogo and its antenna provider, Hughes, completed preliminary design review of Gogo's exclusive electronically steerable antenna (ESA) assembly in February, bringing Gogo one step closer to realizing its vision of delivering an order-of-magnitude improvement in inflight connectivity performance for all sizes of aircraft around the globe, many of which have no viable broadband solution today.

"Because we have strong partners in OneWeb and Hughes we're ahead of schedule, and we continue to make tremendous progress on the development of the system components," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "Gogo's global broadband service will deliver best-in-class global performance that is faster, smaller, more affordable, and easier to install than other global satellite solutions."

Customers interested in harnessing the power of Gogo's LEO and ESA technology can pre-provision their aircraft now by installing an AVANCE system, and once Gogo global broadband launches, will only need to add the antenna.

With Gogo's already extensive portfolio of products and services, unparalleled industry expertise and global customer service, the commercial launch of Gogo's LEO solution will complete the company's holistic offering with a product to serve every segment and every customer of the business aviation market, including the almost 30,000 business jets worldwide flying without broadband connectivity today.

Gogo will be participating in the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, the week of May 22, sharing more updates on its LEO-based global broadband service.

To receive updates on our progress and be among the first to know when it's available, sign up to get updates here and view our Gogo Global LEO Broadband milestone tracker.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,485 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

