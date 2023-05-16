Affordable Power Plant Control for C&I and DER Enables Behind The Meter Demand Reduction and Energy Storage Integration

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy unveils EOS, the latest addition to its cutting-edge Acuity monitoring and control platform.

This groundbreaking Energy Operating System (EOS) integrates robust Power Plant Control (PPC) and energy storage management features into their existing monitoring and control solution, offering the industry's most comprehensive single-platform solution encompassing Data Acquisition System (DAS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), PPC, and energy storage.

EOS is designed to expedite the deployment of renewable energy for smaller distribution and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) scale projects, by eliminating integration complexities and reducing licensing costs associated with existing commercial solutions.

"EOS delivers utility-class power and voltage regulation features affordably, enabling utility-connected and microgrid projects as small as 500kW to meet complex interconnection requirements introduced by utilities to comply with IEEE standards and FERC mandates for integrating Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) into the bulk power system," said Adam Foodman, CEO of Aderis Energy.

The affordability of EOS rests on two pillars: It capitalizes on Acuity's existing secure, reliable monitoring and control features deployed on a cost-effective, rugged, cloud-connected edge computer. Moreover, EOS's tiered pricing model allows customers to purchase only needed functions, with the flexibility to expand capabilities as future needs dictate.

Suitable for C&I projects as small as 500kW, and capable of scaling to support projects with hundreds of inverters and independent tracker rows, EOS brings advanced power and voltage regulation capabilities previously only available for transmission connected facilities to the masses.

EOS simplifies traditional PPC and EMS operations with an intuitive graphical interface, providing real-time operational insight. Streamlined command interface ensures user commands align with system operating thresholds, increasing operator confidence, and preventing errors.

The EOS user dashboard is fully customizable, offering flexibility in data visualization. It empowers users to view overarching data at a glance or dive deeper into performance metrics. With remote operational adjustments, potential losses can be identified and rectified, improving overall on-site operations.

EOS combines SCADA quality monitoring and control capabilities, system performance and troubleshooting tools for more efficient Operations & Maintenance (O&M), user-configurable reporting, and business system enabling APIs into a single platform.

Learn more about EOS at https://aderisenergy.com/products/energy-operating-system.

About Aderis Energy

With over 8 years of experience, Aderis Energy is a leading innovator in renewable energy management systems. Providing advanced solutions to optimize renewable energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Visit AderisEnergy.com for more information.

Media Contact: sales@aderisenergy.com

