Cesium Announces First Ecosystem Grant Recipients

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based software company Cesium has announced the inaugural recipients of Cesium Ecosystem Grants .

Cesium Ecosystem Grants is a $1 million fund to support projects that fuel innovation, increase interoperability, and expand the 3D geospatial ecosystem.

The first recipients are:

GeoForAll: Simplifying 3D Geospatial Metaverse Creation

Ethan Berg, Agora World, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Agora World offers a user-friendly, no-code 3D geospatial metaverse design platform, democratizing access to and empowering users to create immersive experiences.

3D Tiles Implementation in QGIS

Emma Hain, North Road, Queensland, Australia

This partner project with Lutra Consulting expands the 3D Tiles ecosystem by providing access to 3D tiles within QGIS, an Open Source desktop GIS application with over a million users.

Digital Archives of War and Disasters

Hidenori Watanave Laboratory, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

By building a "digital archive" and communicating the memories of disasters to the world, this project seeks to motivate society to learn from the past and apply it to the future.

Vietnam War Missing in Action (MIA) Support

Peter Kimberley, Gradata Systems, Canberra, Australia

With previous success mapping Australian presence in the Vietnam War, this project's mission is to assist the Vietnamese people (through the Vietnamese Government) with finding their ancestors who were war casualties.

"This cohort impressed us with their commitment to opening the 3D geospatial ecosystem and further using it to solve entrenched issues," said Danielle Stollak, Ecosystem Grant Manager at Cesium. "We asked for applications that proved impact beyond the recipient and we believe these projects do just that."

Cesium Ecosystem Grants support a broad range of topics including open source contributions, development of open standards, integrations, 3D geospatial learning content, and projects that promote social good or address global challenges.

Visit Cesium.com to learn more and apply.

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With open source offerings like Cesium for Unreal, Cesium for Unity, and Cesium for Omniverse, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

