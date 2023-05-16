The CI Summit--An International ADI Training Event for World Language Educators Comes to Savannah This Summer!

Register now for the 2023 CI Summit Conference!

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching can be hard! Finding a community for support is integral to the success and growth of educators. World Language teachers don't need to look any further for this support than the CI Summit —a five-day training event focused on Acquisition-Driven Instruction (ADI) and Comprehensible Input (CI) techniques.

This World Language conference will be held July 10-14 in Savannah, GA and also has a virtual option. The event will feature live language labs so teachers can observe the techniques they're learning about being used in real time. There will be hands-on training and presentations from renowned experts in language teaching, including legendary keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Krashen! The training and support will help teachers of all languages and levels, and attendees will leave feeling rejuvenated, with a renewed joy for teaching and a community that will support them throughout the school year!

There are multiple training levels offered to accommodate teachers of every level of experience in ADI, from beginner to advanced. Educators will be trained in various aspects of ADI and given time to practice with a trained coach. All of the CI Summit trainers, coaches, and teachers are highly experienced in using ADI in their own classrooms and have been working to train others for over 100 years combined.

The conference is sponsored by Voces Digital and will feature a series of Voces-specific sessions. However, overall, the conference will focus on skills and techniques that educators can use with any curriculum, in any setting!

There are social activities planned for each evening, including open mic night and immersion dinners, so that attendees can grow their network, mingle with like-minded teachers, and have fun! And there will also be time to explore the beautiful city of Savannah!

With so many options for professional development, it can be hard to choose where to spend your time and money. The CI Summit is well worth the investment in personal and professional development. With over 60 presentations by 40 different presenters and 8 language labs, attendees will walk away with new skills, a community of support, and excitement for going back to school in the fall!

For more information, please visit cisummit2023.com, email us at info@cisummit2023.com , or call 1-800-848-0256.

