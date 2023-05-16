Espanita Tequila Unveils "Signature Infusions" Edition with Exciting New Flavors 

The premier spirits brand has released a new line of all-natural fruit-infused tequila with crispy, fragrant, and aromatic flavors starting with Lime, Grapefruit and Pineapple

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critically acclaimed Espanita Artisanal Tequila launches a new collection of "Signature Infusions" with the release of all-natural fruit-flavored super premium tequilas to add to their portfolio of award-winning spirits. Crafted in ultra-small batches, Espanita's Signature Infusions feature three distinct and elegantly balanced recipes of 100% Blue Agave Blanco tequila infused with freshly harvested Mexican-grown Lime, aromatic sweet Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit. The release of Espanita Signature Infusions is a milestone moment for the brand that will expand Espanita Tequila consumer base by tapping into a burgeoning flavored spirits industry segment.

Smooth, immensely sippable, and aromatic, Espanita Grapefruit, Espanita Pineapple and Espanita Lime are derived from original recipes developed by the brand's Founder, Marina Wilson, and Master Distiller Beto Ramirez. Enduring over a year of experimentation to find the perfect proportions of natural ingredients and maceration techniques, Espanita finally cracked the code to deliver a liquor with the authentic taste of natural freshly picked fruit while guaranteeing the innate, heady aromas of their slow roasted Blue Agave still reign supreme. The Espanita Tequila Blanco, the purest of Espanita's agave expressions, remains at the core of each new "Signature Infusion" as the artisanal production for all flavors involves the maceration of Mexican-grown fruit in high-proof tequila for at least 45 days — a process where flavors are extracted from the hand-sliced fruits and married into a delectable 100% Blue Agave base. Then, the infusions are blended, cold-filtered, and bottled at 35% Alc. By Vol.

Espanita Lime Tequila perfectly balances succulent juiciness of Highlands-born tequila with the crispy zest of a freshly peeled lime from Mexico. The bouquet combines invigorating tangy aromas of citrus with the mellow sweetness of white linden flower blossoms formed over a Blue Agave foundation — irresistible in a blended Margarita or a variety of tequila-based cocktails.

Espanita Grapefruit Tequila is a true testament as to why grapefruit juice remains a favorite tequila companion in popular mixed drinks. The bouquet opens with lively, sparkling citrusy aromas that gradually develop in a seductive and juicy composition of bitter-sweet fragrant notes, with exotic, slightly musky, green accents of ripe ruby red grapefruit. Designed for sipping chilled, on the rocks, or in a variety of tequila-based cocktails, the Espanita Grapefruit is especially delicious in a well-made Paloma.

Espanita Pineapple Tequila showcases delectable juicy sweetness of a perfectly ripened pineapple seamlessly married in the underlying presence of authentic tequila Blanco, leading with heady scents of slow-roasted Agave, honeyed and earthy, with bright citrusy undercurrents while subsequent whiffs reveal a plethora of alluring aromas of tropical fruit and sweet orange blossoms. Espanita Pineapple is a perfect sipper, served chilled or on the rocks, and can be used in a multitude of pineapple-based cocktails.

"Our Signature Infusions edition reflects the adventurous side of our valued traditions at Espanita. While we are devoted to the refined and classic tastes in our tequila, we consistently aim to bring new and fearless flavors to our consumers," says Marina Wilson, President, and Founder of Espanita Tequila. "We're very excited about the first Signature Infusions and anticipate continuing our innovation of tried-and-true tequilas. Through new recipes, our team will deliver the best of our creative, daring expressions to Blue Agave fans."

Born at the high elevations of Jalisco, Espanita Tequila pays homage to generational traditions of the tequila-making craft that originated in Mexico centuries ago. Driven by a passion for Blue Agave spirit, each unhurried step of the brand's artisanal process is steeped in heritage, resulting in a nuanced, rich flavored agave-forward tequila that displays a refined Highlands terroir in every drop.

Espanita Signature Infusions are presented in 750 ml bottles with elegant labels featuring the figure of a jimador to pay homage to these unsung heroes and their hard labor. The artistic representation is inspired by Jose Guadalupe Posada's legacy and celebrates Mexican Day of the Dead traditions. Each bottle has a suggested retail price of $33.99 and is already available in selected markets including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, with more states launching through the end of the year, leading with Nevada and Colorado.

About Espanita Artisanal Tequila

Espanita Artisanal Tequila is a critically acclaimed tequila brand traditionally produced from 100% Blue Agave cultivated at the high elevations of Los Altos de Jalisco. Brand's growing portfolio of super premium spirits is comprised of "Artesano", "Barrel Reserve" and "Signature Infusions" collections. Espanita's award-winning "Artesano" range features three staple age expressions of the Blue Agave spirit: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Meticulously handcrafted in small batches, brand's limited "Barrel Reserve" edition showcases innovative maturation techniques and experimentation with different types of cask finish, leading with its flagship release of the 97-Point rated Espanita Double Barrel Reposado. Launched in 2023, "Signature Infusions" collection of natural fruit-infused tequilas includes three carefully curated flavors: Espanita Lime, Espanita Grapefruit and Espanita Pineapple, delicious and versatile in their application

Committed to honoring its authentic Mexican roots, the female-founded and operated brand has received recognition for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, taking home 19 Gold, Double Gold, Triple Gold, and Platinum Medals from such accredited spirits competitions as SIP Awards, Ascot Awards, Beverage Testing Institute, USA Spirits Ratings, MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, and others, with awards and accolades including "Tequila of the Year" award from Bartender Spirits Awards as well as "Best Buy" award and "Top 100 Spirits" from Wine Enthusiast. For more information about Espanita Tequila visit www.espanita-tequila.com.

