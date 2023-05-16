Experts Gather to Discuss Developments in Payroll Legislative, Regulatory Updates at Payroll Congress

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll industry experts from around the world will discuss developments in payroll legislative and regulatory updates at PayrollOrg's 41st Annual Payroll Congress May 16 – 19 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

"As employers continue to adapt and change, paying employees accurately and in compliance is more complicated than ever," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "Each year, Payroll Congress helps the payroll professionals responsible for accurate and compliant payrolls across the globe by providing an opportunity for borderless education, peer networking, and finding solutions at the industry's largest payroll expo."

Payroll Congress will feature more education on key industry topics such as benefits and compensation, global payroll, the latest technology, and more. Representatives from government agencies including the IRS, Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present to provider insider information on the latest legislative and regulatory changes. In addition to government speakers, three Keynotes will be delivered by Hall of Fame speaker Bill Stainton, CSP, CPAE, future of work speaker Seth Mattison, and Tami Evans, CSP.

PayrollOrg's 41st Annual Payroll Congress will feature more than 90 specialized workshops, the industry's largest payroll expo, and networking opportunities for the more than 2,158 professionals in attendance. Go to www.payrollcongress.com to learn more.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

