iWave partners with Bonterra to help nonprofits fundraise with confidence

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform is excited to announce its newest integration with EveryAction™ who is becoming Bonterra™, a social good software company focused on powering those who power social impact by utilizing a comprehensive, cloud-based fundraising CRM (Constituent Relationship Management) software designed to help nonprofit organizations of all sizes manage their fundraising, advocacy, and donor management needs.

This strategic partnership enables nonprofit professionals to engage with donors more effectively, prioritize their top prospects, and benefit from a simplified workflow.

iWave's fundraising intelligence platform provides access to the most extensive wealth and philanthropic database and insights available, empowering nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations to identify donors with the highest capacity, inclination, and affinity to donate.

One of Bonterra's goals is to help nonprofits increase their impact and efficiency by providing them with powerful tools and a flexible, user-friendly platform and this intuitive CRM software provides tools for donor management, online fundraising, advocacy campaigns, events, and volunteer management, among others.

With the new seamless integration, Bonterra users can enrich their internal data with valuable fundraising intelligence from iWave's vast wealth and philanthropic records without ever having to leave the platform. This includes features such as nightly screening, both one-off or in batch, links to custom iWave profiles for detailed biographic, wealth, and charitable giving information including sources, as well as cultivation and engagement analytics to help nonprofits make data-driven decisions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bonterra through the CRM product and enable more nonprofits to seamlessly access iWave's cutting-edge fundraising intelligence directly within the best-in-class platform," said Pranav Lulla, Head of Strategic Partnerships at iWave. "Our partnership demonstrates a shared dedication to empowering fundraisers to accelerate their fundraising efforts and make a greater impact."

"We are also excited to be partnering with iWave. Together these solutions will make a difference to nonprofits by helping them seamlessly increase their impact and efficiency and fundraise with confidence," said Rachel Slattery, Associate Director of Channel Operations for Bonterra.

A subscription to both platforms is required to get started with the integration.

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About Bonterra™

Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 20,000 customers, including over 16,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com

