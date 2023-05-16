Parity.Org Announces its 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance®

The fourth annual ParityLIST for Women recognizes 44 companies, including Nasdaq, PepsiCo and Clorox; Joined by the inaugural Best Companies for People of Color to Advance™

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.Org today announced the 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance list, now in its fourth year. The list includes 44 organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which women can rise. The assessment was based on the best practices outlined in Parity.Org's ParityMODEL™ for Women in Leadership .

"Women are significantly underrepresented at the highest levels of leadership in most organizations, and research confirms that it's due to bias and structural inequalities – not to an insufficient pipeline," said Parity.Org President Dina Schenk. "The companies named to this year's ParityLIST for Women are being intentional about creating equity in the workplace, which starts with acknowledging the disparate barriers women face at home and at work."

What makes a workplace great for women?

The 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance honorees had a number of policies and practices in common, such as:

Focusing on recruiting women into all job bands to maintain a balanced pipeline (100%)

Leveraging a formal pay equity plan to identify and correct pay gaps (86%)

Offering flexible working arrangements (95%)

Offering equal family leave to both men and women (81%), and encouraging men to take their full family leave (98%)

Providing dedicated, convenient, and private lactation rooms for nursing mothers (100%)

Regularly measuring and reporting on gender representation and equity to the Executive Team (86%)

In addition, virtually every company has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and a safe reporting system that ensures employees are not punished in any way for reporting incidents of discrimination and harassment.

The full list of 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance, arranged by organizational size, includes:

Large (>5K employees)

Alight Solutions

Atrium Health

Best Buy

BlueShield of California

Capri Holdings Limited

Deutsche Bank

Evolent Health

First Horizon Corporation

Fortescue Metals

Nasdaq

PepsiCo

Ralph Lauren

The Clorox Company

Medium (1K-5K employees)

CHG Healthcare

Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)

Domo

Guild

Lucid Software

Motive

Overstock

PagerDuty

Recorded Future

Reddit

Satellite Healthcare

Small (<1K employees)

Aetion

BehaVR

Bowery Farming

Chatbooks

Databento

Davinci Virtual

Elemind Technologies

Employmentrics

Foley Hoag

Hemlane

Leena AI

Motherly

Orchard

Protenus

Real-Time Innovations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Softpath System

Synctera

United Way of Salt Lake

Weave HQ

Companies on this year's ParityLIST for Women, and on the inaugural ParityLIST for People of Color were rated on a comprehensive rubric covering recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies and quantitative representation at the leadership level. The ParityLIST is an initiative of Parity.Org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the ParityLIST™

Parity.Org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance® list in 2020, to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. In 2023, Parity.Org expanded to create a Best Companies for People of Color to Advance™ list. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 44 companies were named to the 2023 ParityLIST for Women and 18 to the inaugural ParityLIST for People of Color.

Parity.Org®, the ParityPLEDGE®, the ParityMODEL™, the ParityINDEX®, and the ParityLIST™ are trademarks of Parity.Org.

