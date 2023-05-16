SEEM Board Meeting and Annual Meeting of Participants and Stakeholders to be held May 25

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) will hold its Board Meeting and Annual Meeting of Participants and Stakeholders on May 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.

The entire meeting will be available through a live webcast of the conference call by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Interested parties must register prior to the event to be admitted. To register please visit the SEEM website. The Stakeholders and Participants portion of the meeting will immediately precede the Members portion. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the SEEM website.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure designed to facilitate intra-hour transactions utilizing unused transmission capacity to achieve cost savings. SEEM follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets today, with additional data transparency and reporting. Participation in SEEM is voluntary and open to any entity that meet qualifying requirements.

Founding members of SEEM include Associated Electric Cooperative, Dalton Utilities, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Georgia System Operations Corporation, Georgia Transmission Corporation, LG&E and KU Energy, MEAG Power, N.C. Municipal Power Agency No. 1, NCEMC, Oglethorpe Power Corp., PowerSouth, Santee Cooper, Southern Company, and TVA.

Four Florida energy companies - Duke Energy Florida, JEA, Seminole Electric Cooperative and Tampa Electric Company - joined as members of SEEM effective Jan. 1, 2023, and expect to initiate active energy trading in mid-2023.

With the addition of these Florida companies, the SEEM footprint includes 23 entities in parts of 12 states with more than 180,000 MWs (summer capacity; winter capacity is nearly 200,000 MWs) across two time zones. These companies serve the energy needs of more than 36 million retail customers (nearly 60 million people).

