Improve Efficiency by Measuring App Utilization with PubNub Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub , the leading platform for building and operating real-time capabilities within apps, today announced the release of PubNub Insights. Insights provides product owners with an easy-to-use and no-code dashboard to evaluate their PubNub data and app utilization.

With Insights, users can make strategic, data-backed decisions for future growth. It's easy to drill into an app's most active channels and users over various time periods, view user locations down to the city level, analyze app usage, identify issues, and plan for future events, promotions, and more.

Measuring an app's adoption can be tedious, inconvenient, and inefficient when needing to rely on engineering resources or third-party systems. And making strategic decisions based only on anecdotal evidence can lead to wasted time and missed objectives. With Insights, users can unlock the metrics behind their PubNub data to gain visibility into app/feature adoption and customer engagement regardless of the use case.

"We built PubNub Insights to give users a really useful and simple way to analyze how the real-time interactions they've enabled with PubNub are being used, identify issues, and plan proactively for the future," said Todd Greene, Co-Founder and CEO of PubNub.

About PubNub

PubNub is transforming how people live, work, and play within virtual environments. Our developer platform enables teams to build and operate real-time interactive apps for mobile, web, and IoT. PubNub powers all real-time use cases, including chat, live audience engagement, geolocation and dispatch, multi-user collaboration, and more, used by thousands of apps and millions of people across the globe every day. Founded in 2010, over 2000 companies worldwide choose PubNub because we deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build amazing live experiences that are secure, scalable, and reliable. For more information, visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com .

