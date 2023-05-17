Meraki Global Advisors Announces the Appointment of Scott Kurtis as Chief Operating Officer

PARK CITY, N.Y. and HONG KONG, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors (Meraki), a leading global multi-asset outsourced trading firm, today announced that hedge fund veteran Scott Kurtis has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

In Scott Kurtis' new position, he will oversee Meraki's financial, operational, and administrative functions; this includes governance and execution of systems and processes that support its growing outsourced trading mandates. Among his responsibilities, he will be implementing processes and technology that leverage data to drive efficient operations.

"In his position as COO, Scott Kurtis will focus on innovation, process improvement and efficiency across our global offices. His extensive background trading globally across many asset classes for both traditional and hedge fund investment managers, and his wide-ranging experience in operational and technology functions will play a major role in propelling our firm into the future," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder & Managing Partner of Meraki.

To date, Kurtis' hedge fund industry career has focused on trading, technology, treasury functions, middle and back-office operations. He's well-versed in internal and external audits, compliance, operational assessments, process improvement, software selections, outsourced C-Suite management, risk management. Specific risk expertise centers on portfolio, operational and counterparty risk.

Most recently, Kurtis worked as a Senior International Trader for Artisan Partners and Harris Associates where he specialized in European and Asian equities. Previous positions also include serving as Director of Operations, Head Trader, and Partner at Asian Century Quest Capital (ACQ), a New York-based hedge fund focused on Asian investments with satellite offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo. During ACQ's nine-year growth from $5 million to $2 billion in assets under management, he built the fund's operational framework, risk management systems, and treasury operations. Prior to ACQ, he worked as an Asian trader for Maverick Capital and as an international sales-trader for Goldman Sachs in Chicago.

He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management in 2018 and graduated from Northwestern University in 2001 with a BS in Journalism and a dual degree in Economics. He received the 2000 Vandy Christie Award for outstanding loyalty and dedication to the tennis program as a member of the varsity tennis team.

About Meraki Global Advisors

Meraki Global Advisors was founded with a rebellious determination to deliver truly conflict-free services to asset managers. Headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in New York and Hong Kong, Meraki provides outsourced global multi-asset trading, leverage management, and capital introduction services to the asset management industry. Meraki Global Advisors LLC is a FINRA member and SEC Registered. Meraki Global Advisors (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

