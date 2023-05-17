UBS Arena Partners With DailyPay to Offer its Employees On-Demand Pay

Partnership Through Oak View Group (OVG) Provides UBS Arena Employees With the Financial Wellness Benefit of On-Demand Pay

DailyPay Named the 'Official On-Demand Pay Partner' of the New York Islanders

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, has partnered with DailyPay , providing the essential financial wellness benefit of on-demand pay to UBS Arena employees. As part of the agreement, DailyPay will be designated as the official 'On-Demand Pay Partner' of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. This partnership is made possible through DailyPay's collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries. OVG Global Partnerships initiated and negotiated this deal on behalf of UBS Arena and the Islanders.

By offering DailyPay as part of its financial wellness benefits package, UBS Arena employees will have voluntary access to their pay as they earn it. This gives them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save, and invest on their own schedule, eliminating the need to rely on a traditional scheduled payday.

This financial benefit and flexibility allows employees to avoid the use of high-interest payday loans. Research from the Aite Novarica Group, commissioned by DailyPay, shows that 95% of those who were previously reliant on payday loans in any way either stopped using payday loans (81%) or reduced use (15%) after using DailyPay.

"Our arena staff members are the backbone of our world-class experience —nearly all of our fans interact with them at some point during their visit," said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena and Executive View President of Oak View Group East Coast. "When it comes to our prioritization of employee experience, we are committed to providing benefits that employees want and need. Our partnership with DailyPay allows us to continue supporting our staff members by providing them with the critical financial wellness benefit of earned wage access."

"The Islanders recognize the hard working UBS Arena staff that helps ensure our fans, the most passionate and loyal in all of sports, have an incredible experience every time they attend a game," said Michael Lehr, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships for the Islanders. "We applaud the efforts of our partner DailyPay in their mission to support the financial wellness of those dedicated team members."

The partnership is scheduled to begin early summer.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com , and follow OVG on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability .

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip .

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive product. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

