OneTrust Named a 2023 SC Awards Finalist in Two Categories

OneTrust's Privacy & Data Governance Cloud and OneTrust Third-Party Management are recognized as outstanding solutions

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has been recognized as a finalist in two categories of the upcoming 2023 SC Awards. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards is cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program recognizing outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

SC Awards' expert panel of jurors selected OneTrust's trust intelligence solutions as finalists in the following categories:

The OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance Cloud is a finalist in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution category (Excellence Awards)

OneTrust Third-Party Management is a finalist in the Best Risk/Policy Management Solution category (Trust Awards)

"This recognition underscores the fact that trust is the cornerstone of the future," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust's Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "By enabling companies to confirm the ethical and responsible use of data throughout the data life cycle and ensure compliance with regulations, privacy becomes a trust builder. Proficient third-party management secures that trust, allowing companies to safeguard their data and reputation from potential risks. Our goal is to equip our customers with the tools to build and leverage trust as a key advantage in their business landscape. Seeing OneTrust shortlisted is an exciting validation of the work we are doing to help our customers on their trust journeys."

OneTrust Third-Party Management, part of the OneTrust GRC & Security Assurance Cloud, offers Third-Party Due Diligence powered by Dow Jones Risk & Compliance data, Third-party Risk Management, Supplier Sustainability, and real-time data from the OneTrust Third-Party Risk Exchange. The solution extends across privacy, security, ethics, and ESG units, as well as sourcing and procurement, performance management, finance, and legal to encompass all the operational risks an organization may encounter when working with third parties.

The OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud offers one platform for security, marketing, and privacy teams to discover, control, and activate the responsible use of data throughout their organization. Privacy Management, Data Discovery & Governance, and Consent & Preferences come together to help organizations better understand their data across the business, meet regulatory requirements, and provide transparency and choice to individuals.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

