Procede Software Named Preferred DMS Provider to North American Hino Trucks Dealerships

Dealerships that choose Excede will benefit from unprecedented reliability, scalability, and access to data; a comprehensive set of integrations with Hino Trucks proprietary systems; and commitment to outstanding customer service.

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced that it has been named the preferred DMS provider to Hino Trucks dealerships. This milestone designation marks the first time Hino Trucks has named a single company a preferred DMS provider. It reflects Procede's long-term strategy to proactively build healthy relationships with OEMs across the industry and their commitment to open, productive collaboration. Using its best-in-class, open API, Procede has built a comprehensive set of integrations between its Excede software solution and Hino Trucks' proprietary systems that streamline dealership operations, increase accuracy and efficiency, and drive revenue.

"We are deeply honored to have been named the preferred DMS provider to Hino Trucks dealerships. It validates our commitment to partnering closely with both OEMs and dealerships to better understand their needs and to our proactive approach to dedicating product management and development resources to build best-in-class OEM integrations," said CEO, Larry Kettler. "We look forward to partnering with Hino Trucks, to learning more about Hino Trucks dealerships' needs, and to advancing the Excede platform and our set of Hino Trucks integrations in ways that drive value and solve real business problems," Kettler continued.

The Excede dealer management system is built on Microsoft SQL, a relational database designed to provide unprecedented reliability, scalability, and access to data. The enterprise business system provides comprehensive functionality across all commercial vehicle dealership departments and is a smart solution for truck, bus, and trailer dealerships of all sizes. Hino Trucks dealerships that make the move to Excede not only benefit from integration with OEM-proprietary systems, but also benefit from integrations with Procede Certified Partner systems which include a wide breadth of the most essential third-party solutions in the industry.

"Procede and Hino Trucks are a great match in terms of the ability to execute quickly on new, innovative solutions and a shared commitment to exceptional customer service," said Glenn Ellis, President, Hino Trucks. "By partnering with Procede as our preferred DMS provider, Hino Trucks dealerships stand to benefit significantly from tight integrations with our proprietary systems. We look forward to continued collaboration with Procede as we work together to find new ways to innovate and better serve our shared customers," he continued.

In partnership with Hino Trucks, Procede is offering preferred pricing to Hino Trucks dealerships that implement Excede. To learn more about Excede and the Hino Trucks set of integrations, contact sales@procedesoftware.com.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino Trucks is developing a full range of electric vehicles to meet growing customer demand. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino Trucks has a nationwide network of over 240 dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience.

