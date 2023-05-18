Strava And Nike Partner To Serve Athletes

Shared activity, inspiration, and community for millions of members across two of the world's most engaged movement ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, today announced a partnership with Nike that will, for the first time, give members the ability to track and share their activity, inspiration and community across both platforms.

Shared activity, inspiration, and community for millions of members across two of the world’s most engaged movement ecosystems - Strava and Nike. (PRNewswire)

The partnership will enable members:

To share activity details from the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps to Strava, allowing athletes an aggregated way to seamlessly track their workouts and connect with their community.

Access a Nike-branded club on Strava that will host challenges and curate specialized content from Nike's world-class coaches and athletes.

Access the Strava global community and the more than 750,000 Clubs that live within the platform.

"Strava is one of the largest communities of active people in the world with over 100M athletes discovering the joy of movement and community every day on Strava," said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO and co-founder. "By partnering with Nike, we're able to connect two powerful global sport communities on the Strava platform to create meaningful spaces for active people to come together daily."

Later this summer, millions of Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club users will be able to seamlessly upload their activity into Strava to share with their community across platforms. The partnership furthers Nike's vision to make sport a daily habit and support every athletes' sport journey through the power of digital connectivity, coaching, inspiration, and community.

Nike will begin hosting challenges on Strava later this summer. The hosted challenges will inspire connection and engagement around a shared goal, while enabling athletes to track their progress and unlock rewards with the brand.

This announcement is part of Strava's new roadmap to rebuild its in-app Clubs experience, enabling members to connect with their communities in a more intimate space with more control over content and who sees it, curated route collections, private group challenges, and additional content options to include videos, routes, and activities.

This partnership underscores Nike and Strava's commitment to the connected fitness space.

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com.

Press Contact

press@strava.com

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in 195 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strava