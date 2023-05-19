Hurley Skateboarder Elliot Sloan Wins Gold at X Games in Chiba, Japan

CHIBA, Japan, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, the iconic action sports brand, scored gold at the X Games competition with an incredible win by skateboarder Elliot Sloan during the Skateboard Vert Best Trick contest. A huge accomplishment by Hurley's skateboarding veteran who follows his 2022 win in the same category.

Photo credit Monster Energy (PRNewswire)

The 20-minute jam session with Sloan saw multiple failed attempts before landing the gold-winning Cab heelflip Indy 720 in front of 30,000 spectators at ZOZO Marine Stadium on Tokyo Bay. His win was amongst over 100 athletes from 20 countries, with 33 medals being spread across 11 events in three sports. Check out Elliot's winning run here .

Sloan, a 34-year-old New York City native, says of the win "The roller coaster of emotions! I was so bummed because I thought that was it. And then I realized I had another run. So there was a little bit of hope…I can't believe I made that one!" "It's nice to know that I can still do these 10 years after winning my first one. Super grateful for that," says the X Games gold medal winner Sloan.

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

