SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical announced today that Secretary Shulkin has joined its advisory board, he is a healthcare leader and policy expert with over 20 years of experience in both private and government sectors.

Potrero Medical welcomes The Honorable David Shulkin, M.D. Former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to their Advisory Board (PRNewswire)

"I see this [Accuryn] as a needed innovation that can impact healthcare on many levels," said Secretary Shulkin

"I am excited to join Potrero Medical's advisory board and contribute to the company's efforts to improve patient care," said Secretary Shulkin. "The Accuryn platform provides critical care clinicians with real-time, actionable data on their patients that will inevitably disrupt the status quo. I see this as a needed innovation that can impact healthcare on many levels".

"We are thrilled to welcome Secretary David Shulkin to our advisory board," said Joe Urban, CEO of Potrero Medical. "His experience leading large healthcare organizations will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of protecting the kidney with the Accuryn Monitoring System."

Dr. Shulkin served as the ninth U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration from 2017-2018. Prior to that, he was the Under Secretary of Health in the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he oversaw the delivery of care to more than nine million veterans across the country. "In supporting Potrero Medical for the past five years, I am delighted to welcome Dr Shulkin to the advisory board. His experience in healthcare delivery and his knowledge of government and policy will be a great asset." said Dr. Fred Moll, Med Device Developer and Entrepreneur Founder: Intuitive Surgical, Auris Robotics, Endotherapeutics, Origin Med Systems, and Hansen Medical.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information visit www.potreromed.com

Contacts

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Myria Crawford Jeff Mack VP Marketing Chief Financial Officer MCrawford@potreromed.com jmack@potreromed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Potrero Medical, Inc.