Bright Pattern Delivers Best-In-Class Contact Center Solutions to CX Factory, the Premier Reseller in France

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, continues its European expansion in France with its partnership with CX Factory. As a partner, CX Factory is recognized as an official reseller which uses Bright Pattern solutions throughout France. Originally a consulting firm, CX Factory transitioned to a company which now focuses on the CX journey.

Bright Pattern partners with CX Factory to continue bringing improved CX capabilities to French market.

CX Factory decided to partner with Bright Pattern because of its vast and dynamic solutions within the contact center industry. At the time, CX Factory was seeking a replacement and alternative as its current solutions did not match the ever-growing market requirements within France and other French territories including Morocco. It identified four key mission statements that would align with its belief system: Implementation, Training, Consulting, and Support. With these four key ideas set as the foundation of its business, CX Factory would partner with Bright Pattern to deliver and distribute powerful solutions in CX.

CX Factory, despite being a company of less than 10 people, has countrywide reach throughout France. It uses the Bright Pattern Mobile App and Omni-Enterprise™ solutions to help its customers provide state-of-the-art solutions to everyone interacting with its business, regardless of company size.

"We are delighted to announce our distribution agreement with Bright Pattern in the French market," said Frédéric Questroy, CEO of CX Factory. "This collaboration will allow us to deliver one of the most innovative solutions in the contact center industry, offering best-in-class omnichannel management, native integrations with the largest ecosystem on the market, breakthrough features including a mobile app that offers unprecedented flexibility for agents and mobile workers. Thanks to this extension of our Customer eXperience Client, we offer an omnichannel alternative of choice in a market where the options are often limited between solutions-oriented small configurations or expensive deployments in professional services. "

Bright Pattern is incredibly proud and fortunate to work together with CX Factory as an official partner to provide exceptional products and solutions for the people of France to meet and exceed their goals.

"Customers expect to interact with real people over the channel of their choice without waiting, repeating themselves, or being transferred from one person to another. At Bright Pattern, we believe technology is available to enable such experiences but it has failed to penetrate contact centers because of the complexity of deployment, configuration, and change," declared Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development EMEA. "The combination of our Enterprise Customer Experience Platform and CX Factory expertise in digital transformations opens new perspectives to the French market.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad,

SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

