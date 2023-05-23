Contrast Security Named High Performer in G2 Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report for Software Composition Analysis and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software

Contrast today announced its SCA and DAST products have achieved High Performer scoring by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced it has been named a High Performer in two key categories in the G2 Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report. Contrast's exceptional performance in Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) underscores its commitment to delivering world-leading code security solutions.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the G2 Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Contrast's Software Composition Analysis (SCA) offering enables businesses to protect their software supply chain by identifying real threats from third-party components across the entire software development lifecycle - from code, through test, to production. By seamlessly integrating into the software development lifecycle, Contrast enables developers to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and enforce security policies without disrupting their workflow.

Additionally, Contrast's Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) solution is a newer, more advanced type of DAST solution. It empowers development teams to secure every line of code and continuously detects and prioritizes vulnerabilities and guides them on how to eliminate risks. Contrast's IAST/DAST solution is deployed on hundreds of thousands of web applications and web APIs in many of the largest companies in the world, including many Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of sectors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a High Performer in both the SCA and DAST categories," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast. "This achievement underscores the confidence our customers have placed in our revolutionary IAST solution, Contrast Assess, which has rapidly gained popularity as a powerful replacement for older, legacy DAST solutions. We remain committed to delivering a world-class code security platform that helps our customers safeguard their applications against ever-evolving cyber threats."

Contrast SCA and Contrast DAST achieved High Performer, positioned above key competitors, on the G2 Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the SCA and DAST category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/ .

