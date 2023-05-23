Foley Family Wines Announces Expansion into the Spirits Business with Operation of Minden, Nevada Distillery

SANTA ROSA, Calif. , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley Family Wines (FFW), the Sonoma Valley-based family-owned wine company, is expanding into the spirits business with the operation of a distillery in Minden, Nevada. The facility includes an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed in a 100-year-old creamery, and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery housed in a 100-year-old flour mill. Both buildings sit on the National Register of Historic Places. The flour mill includes multiple tasting areas and will serve as a guest experience center.

"We are eager to launch a full range of high-end spirits," said Shawn Schiffer , Foley Family Wines President.

Also included in the transaction is the existing inventory of Bourbon, Single Malt Whiskey, and Rye.

"The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED Certification," said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner at FFW. "Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family's commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties."

FFW will produce spirits at the facility from locally sourced grains; the spirits will be available through national wholesale markets and direct to consumer channels, including the Minden tasting room. FFW will begin operating the Minden facility immediately and will manage the sales and marketing efforts.

"Foley Family Wines has been expanding our luxury portfolio of wines since 1996, and we are eager to launch a full range of high-end spirits," said Shawn Schiffer, FFW President. "As the demand for spirits continues to grow and the consumer profile evolves, this is a strategic step for us. We look forward to integrating spirits brands into our national distribution network and to continuing the important vision of the Bently family."

Minden is an historic agricultural and manufacturing town, located in the heart of Carson Valley close to the Nevada-California border at the eastern base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Visitors enjoy easy access to South Lake Tahoe Mountain resorts, hiking trails, casinos, hot springs, legendary bars, and restaurants.

Bill Foley, the founder of Foley Family Wines, holds a growing portfolio of hospitality and entertainment businesses in California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Nevada. Foley's holdings in Nevada include the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, the Henderson Silver Knights American Hockey League team, the Vegas Knight Hawks indoor football team, City National Arena, Lifeguard Arena, The Dollar Loan Center, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished in Nevada," Foley said, "and I'm looking forward to introducing our spirits to the marketplace."

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines from some of the world's greatest vineyards. The company owns more than two dozen wineries across the globe, each with its own distinct wine style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFW has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, with acquisitions that include Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Four Graces in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. In 2022, FFW announced the purchase of the iconic Silverado Vineyards in Napa Valley; in 2021, they acquired Sonoma Valley's Chateau St. Jean; and in 2020 they purchased Ferrari-Carrano in Dry Creek Valley. The portfolio also includes wineries in France, Argentina, and New Zealand. In addition, the Foley Food & Wine Society offers members a luxury lifestyle community that celebrates culinary experiences, entertainment, and travel in the United States, New Zealand, France, and Argentina.

