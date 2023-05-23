The Hans Foundation USA Grants Nearly $2 million in First Quarter of 2023

100% of funds raised by The Hans Foundation USA go directly to supporting underprivileged communities around the world

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hans Foundation USA (THF USA), a 501(c)(3) that funds on-the-ground initiatives to improve the lives of underprivileged communities around the world, has granted nearly $2 million to two dozen different charitable organizations in the first quarter of 2023.

The funds will be used for the organizations' annual operating budgets to continue their work promoting equality, good education and healthcare to those that would otherwise not receive it. Many of the organizations receiving these grants, including Child in Need Institute and People's Action for National Integration, are part of a multi-year commitment of support by THF USA.

THF USA accomplishes its mission of supporting charitable organizations around the world through partnerships with philanthropists, foundations and corporations. THF USA then donates 100% of funds to other charitable organizations via grants, which can be applied for on their website.

To support THF USA's mission and donate to their cause, please visit TheHansFoundationUSA.org/donate. To apply for a grant to fund your charitable organization or project, please visit TheHansFoundationUSA.org/grant-application.

About The Hans Foundation

The Hans Foundation USA is a non-profit corporation that is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt entity described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Hans Foundation USA will provide any donors with a letter via email describing the deductibility of any charitable gifts it receives.

