Leopard Imaging to Showcase DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Cameras Using Image Sensors from STMicroelectronics at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded intelligent vision design and manufacturing, will showcase its DMS (Driver Monitoring System) cameras at Embedded Vision Summit 2023 May 23rd - May 24th. The cameras use image sensors from STMicroelectronics.

The new line of Leopard Imaging in-cabin cameras, which include LI-ST-VB56G4A-MONO-DMS-ADJ, is designed to deliver exceptional performance, precision, and reliability, making it an ideal solution for Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS). Leopard, an ST Authorized Partner, collaborated with ST to bring this state-of-the-art camera technology to the automotive industry, using ST's high-performance VB56G4 sensors.

ST's new 1.5-megapixel VB56G4 global shutter image sensor offers high sensitivity and high-speed imaging capabilities. This sensor leverages ST's investments in advanced 3D-stacked backside illuminated chip technology to optimize light sensitivity, chip area, and cost, making it an ideal choice for the new line of Leopard Imaging DMS cameras.

"Leopard Imaging is excited to bring the cutting-edge camera technology to the automotive industry," said Bill Pu, President of Leopard Imaging. "Our collaboration with ST is providing more advanced and more cost-efficient DMS/OMS solutions for our global customers."

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for t automotive industry and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging will showcase their new line of DMS cameras at the upcoming Embedded Vision Summit, booth No. 1003 on May 23rdand 24th at Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. A partner of Intel, an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision. For more information: www.leopardimaging.com

