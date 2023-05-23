RECESSION: IS ECONOMIC TURMOIL INEVITABLE?

What assets survive in a volatile time?

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of multidecade high inflation, the Federal Reserve rapidly raised the federal fund's interest rates to the highest in over a decade. The stated goal for the Fed is to slow down economic activity enough to cool inflation without breaking the economy, creating a so-called "soft-landing." However, some analysts wonder if the rapid rate hikes could start a recession.

What exactly defines a recession, and is one inevitable?

Signals such as declining manufacturing data and an inversion in the treasury yield curve indeed point to an economy on its way to a recession, if not already there. Yet, many economists are reluctant to use the "r-word" with any degree of certainty, while federal Reserve officials still aim for their soft landing. What exactly defines a recession, and is one inevitable?

In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," former mint directors and other experts discuss the true meaning of a recession and which assets in consumer portfolios are the most vulnerable.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. Each offer their own insights into the impact of a recession and how consumers can protect themselves with assets built to survive.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

