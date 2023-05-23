Toyota North America Recognized in The Civic 50 As A Top Community-Minded Company in the U.S.

Toyota North America Recognized in The Civic 50 As A Top Community-Minded Company in the U.S.

Points of Light Foundation lists Toyota North America* as one of its 2023 Honorees of The Civic 50, Recognized as a Top Community-Minded Company in the U.S.

PLANO, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota North America* has been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, the annual survey from Points of Light to recognize the top community-minded companies in the United States.

Toyota North America Recognized in The Civic 50 As A Top Community-Minded Company in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

This marks the first year both Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) collectively ranked in The Civic 50 as a unified submission. Previously, TFS earned a spot on the list for seven consecutive years.

"With our continued efforts to streamline our community-focused efforts as One Toyota, we're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Points of Light," said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of social innovation, Toyota Motor North America. "It's a testament to the collaborative 'One Team' mindset we continually seek to strengthen for team members across all of our U.S. operations."

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. This has long been at the core of Toyota, contributing know-how, time and resources to communities across the country. This past year, Toyota's signature achievement was launching Driving Possibilities, a $110-million education and community-focused initiative. Driving Possibilities, a long-term initiative of the Toyota USA Foundation, is funded in part by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and Toyota Financial Services.

Toyota remains committed to youth development, successful volunteer programs and strong national and local partnerships. In 2022, Toyota launched an equal-partner collaboration with Lancaster ISD focused on workforce readiness, the Toyota Leadership Academy, which aims to:

Prepare students for personal, academic and professional success by providing specialized curriculum designed to increase high school graduation rates

Improve college, career and leadership readiness

Introduce students to job opportunities in the global workforce

Additional highlights from Toyota's community engagement in 2022 include:

37,000 total hours U.S. team members contributed to company-sponsored external volunteerism

$79.9 million contributed by Toyota to social causes, including by the Toyota USA Foundation

Over 1,000 grants awarded averaging $72,480 each, excluding matching-gift and volunteerism-matching grants

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Toyota set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

For more information on Toyota's community engagement, visit www.ToyotaEffect.com.

*Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services moved to the Plano headquarters, the first time in the same location, in 2017 as part of the OneToyota initiative. The move made for faster decision making and created a better experience for customers and team members. Information from both companies was collected and submitted to Points of Light.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

Media Contact

Amanda Roark

469.292.2636

amanda.roark@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America