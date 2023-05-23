U.S. News Announces Inaugural Edition of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products

New ranking reveals pharmacists' top over-the-counter picks in 99 product groups.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today published the inaugural edition of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products, which expands the U.S. News rankings, ratings and data journalism.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

"Consumers have a myriad of options to choose from when selecting the right over-the-counter health products and pharmacists have the knowledge to evaluate these products," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "The Best OTC Medicine & Health Products builds on U.S. News' mission of providing consumers with valuable, data-driven information to help with their health care decisions."

In partnership with The Harris Poll, U.S. News surveyed more than 350 pharmacists to examine 99 product categories such as cold remedies, headache relief and acid reducers. U.S. News awarded the designations of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products only to those products that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on the pharmacist survey administered in March 2023. The products most often ranked highly were declared badge winners. According to the statistical assessment, some categories had more than one badge winner.

Within the 99 product categories, pharmacists picked their top three to be their most recommended for that category. Some notable products among the badge winners include:

To help children stay healthy year-round, some of the 2023-2024 Best OTC Medicine and Health Products badge winners include:

Children's Allergy : Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup, Children's Claritin : Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup, Children's Claritin

Children's Cough/Cold Combinations : Children's Robitussin, Children's Dimetapp, Children's Delsym : Children's Robitussin, Children's Dimetapp, Children's Delsym

Children's Multivitamins : Flintstones Complete Children's Multivitamins, Enfamil Poly-Vi-Sol : Flintstones Complete Children's Multivitamins, Enfamil Poly-Vi-Sol

Additionally, the companies with both the most products ranked No. 1 and most badges are Haleon, Kenvue, Bayer Healthcare and Procter & Gamble. For the full rankings, visit the 2023-2024 Best OTC Medicine & Health Products .

Those looking to choose a health product that's right for them or their child should consult a medical professional as part of their decision-making process.

For more information on the U.S. News Best OTC Medicine & Health Products, explore Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using #BestOTCProducts.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that delivers proven intelligence for transformational times. Responsible for one of the longest-running surveys in the United States, Harris Poll provides unique context and social insights based on having analyzed public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963. It works with clients in three primary areas: building modern corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and data-driven thought leadership. It also delivers industry-leading healthcare insights expertise, specializing in research with patients, caregivers, nurses, physicians, specialists (across over 50 therapeutic areas) payers, hospital decision makers, policy makers, and pharmacists. Its mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.