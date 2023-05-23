Zambon Presents Survey Results Showcasing Humanistic Impact of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome on Patients in the United States

Key humanistic and economic burdens, including stressors on patients and family members, are highlighted in new study presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 Annual Meeting

MILAN and BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zambon, a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on innovating cure and care to improve people's health and the quality of patients' lives, today announced that the Company presented results from a study evaluating the humanistic burden of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) after lung transplant (LTx) or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 Annual Meeting being held May 19 - 24, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Zambon (PRNewswire)

"The results of this survey highlight that patients diagnosed with BOS may face substantially increased mortality and high economic and humanistic burdens. The survey data presented at ATS show just how extensive this toll can be on patients and their caregivers," said Paola Castellani, CMO and R&D Head at Zambon. "The potential for long hospitalizations, increased care costs, and the need for intensive support from family members and friends may further increase financial strain and caregiver burden. These findings reflect the urgency needed to develop new therapies that may help prevent or delay this devastating disease and improve the survival and quality of life for lung transplant patients."

The study aimed to understand the humanistic experience of BOS from the perspective of patients and caregivers and to describe the economic impact of BOS treatment on the patient and their families, including challenges related to reimbursement and treatment access. Qualitative interviews were conducted with BOS physicians practicing predominantly within U.S. transplant centers or community-based practices (n=25 for LTx and n=25 for allo-HSCT, respectively) along with real-world data from patient charts to quantify the humanistic and caregiver burden. Approximately 2-3 patient record forms for diagnosed BOS patients were evaluated per site, comprising 61 LTx patients and 61 allo-HSCT patients.

Key observations included:

Access to optimal treatment access and efforts to prevent the onset of BOS are essential. After BOS occurs, psychological support is very important.

Beyond the first year after lung transplantation, BOS is associated with poor health-related quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes including decreased mobility and energy scores.

Patients diagnosed with BOS require substantial support from a spouse, extended family members and friends above that required to assist patients with the LTx or allo-HSCT procedures alone.

The majority of BOS patients included in this analysis reported negative impacts on their financial well-being and holistic disease burden.

The economic burden of BOS after lung transplant is significant with annual mean costs per patient in the year following diagnosis totaling $174,000 ; increased costs may be driven primarily by long hospitalizations. 1

Caregiver burden among lung transplant patients demonstrated a significant impact on general HRQOL including financial strain and caregiver HRQOL.2

For more information on the ATS 2023 program, please visit the conference website at https://conference.thoracic.org/

About Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), also known as obliterative bronchiolitis (OB), is caused by T-cell mediated inflammation that leads to blockage of bronchioles, the small and medium airways in the lungs, resulting in respiratory failure and death. BOS most commonly affects people who have received lung transplant, although it is also associated with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT), autoimmune disease and exposure to environmental contaminants. An estimated 30,000 lung transplant and alloHSCT recipients worldwide are affected by BOS.3

About Zambon S.p.A.

Zambon S.p.A. is a global pharmaceutical company established in 1906 in Vicenza, Italy, and built on the values of an Italian family committed to innovating cure and care to improve patients' lives. With innovative quality products commercialized in 87 countries, Zambon has a global presence with 2,400 employees across Europe, America, and Asia, including production facilities in Italy, Switzerland, China, and Brazil. Alongside its three historical therapeutic areas of focus, which are diseases of the respiratory system, urinary tract infections, and pain management, Zambon is also focused on developing treatments for Parkinson's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. Additionally, Zambon is currently advancing its clinical development programs of potentially first-in-class treatments for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS). If approved by regulatory authorities, the Company intends to launch the NCFB and BOS treatments globally, including in the U.S., which is the latest market entry for Zambon as an organization. In Europe, Zambon also plans to market and distribute, upon regulatory approval, an innovative oral formulation of riluzole for patients suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For further information, please visit www.zambon.com.

For more information, please contact:

Zambon USA Ltd.

Shahid J. Siddiqui, M.D.

Operations & Medical Affairs, USA

+1 718-473-5877

ShahidJamil.Siddiqui@zambongroup.com

Zambon USA Media Contact:

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Sacks NC, et al. Economic Burden of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) in Lung Transplant Patients. Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation 2020; 39(4 Suppl.): S364-S365. Singer JP, et al. Quality of life in lung transplantation. Seminars in Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. 2013 Jun;34(3):421-30. Sheshadri A, Sacks NC, Healey BE, et al. Lung Function Monitoring After Lung Transplantation and Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. Clin Ther . 2022;44(5):755-765.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zambon S.p.A.