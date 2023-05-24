Better Battery Co. Introduces A New Line of Products Making The Purchase and Recycling of Batteries Easy

Better Battery Co. Introduces A New Line of Products Making The Purchase and Recycling of Batteries Easy

Enhanced Battery Solutions Address Customer Needs and Foster a Sustainable Future

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Battery Co. (BBCo), a leading provider of high-quality alkaline batteries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of products on Wednesday, May 24th. Building upon the brand's initial success, BBCo has taken customer feedback to heart and is proud to give the people what they want with an enhanced battery experience.

Better Battery Co. (BBCo) high-quality alkaline batteries. New product range that makes ordering and recycling batteries even easier. (PRNewswire)

BBCo has taken customer feedback to heart and is proud to give the people an enhanced battery experience.

Under the leadership of Jaclyn Byles and Jessica Jenkins, sisters & mothers, BBCo has undergone significant positive transformations. Recognizing the importance of customer input, BBCo has developed a new range of products that make ordering and recycling batteries even easier.

Each package not only houses the batteries, but also doubles as a convenient container for their return, simplifying the recycling process. The new line includes the following offerings:

Combo Kit of 20 AA's + 20 AAA's

40 pack of AA's

40 pack of AAA's

12 C Batteries

12 D Batteries

12 9-Volt Batteries

In a groundbreaking partnership, BBCo has also joined forces with Martin Guitar to power the preamps in a wide range of their guitars with BBCo's 9-Volt batteries. This collaboration aligns with Martin Guitar's commitment to a circular economy, as it actively works towards minimizing its products impact on the world.

BBCo's dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences extends beyond its product offerings. The company has expanded its retail presence with an Amazon storefront and availability at esteemed locations such as Neighborhood Goods, REI, ZeroWaste Store, and HDSupply. This wider availability ensures that more customers can easily access BBCo's high-quality batteries and contribute to a greener future.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of products based on the invaluable feedback we received from our customers," said Jaclyn Byles, Co-Founder of BBCo. "Listening to their needs and incorporating their suggestions has been instrumental in our growth and success. We are committed to continually improving and delivering the best battery solutions that align with our customers' expectations."

BBCo's dedication to customer satisfaction, sustainable practices, and superior battery performance has made it a trusted choice for individuals and businesses alike. With the launch of their new line of products, BBCo once again demonstrates their commitment to providing an exceptional battery experience while demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Battery Co.