Soak up the Rays Naturally this Summer with New Mineral Sun Care Line from dōTERRA

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA , an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market, is proud to announce the introduction of its new comprehensive sun care line. In celebration of "National Sunscreen Day" – an annual holiday highlighting the importance of using sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays – the new products are available now in time for the unofficial start to summer.

dōTERRA's complete sun delivery system includes multiple SPF formats and a soothing after sun spray. The brand's sunscreens are mineral-based so they don't absorb into skin. Instead, the non-nano zinc oxide in the products creates a barrier on the skin that reflects UV rays acting as a physical blocker. The line features safe, natural and effective ingredients and CPTG® essential oils. Plus, all products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, reef-safe and free from parabens, phthalates, oxybenzone and synthetic fragrances.

The complete sun care line includes:

sun Face Mineral Sunscreen Daily Moisturizer : dermatologist-tested, broad-spectrum SPF 28 moisturizer meant to be used every day : dermatologist-tested, broad-spectrum SPF 28 moisturizer meant to be used every day

sun Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen Lotion : mineral-based sun protection lotion that delivers lightweight SPF 30 UVA and UVB broad-spectrum protection and nourishment to the skin from head to toe : mineral-based sun protection lotion that delivers lightweight SPF 30 UVA and UVB broad-spectrum protection and nourishment to the skin from head to toe

sun Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen Stick : easy-to-use sunscreen stick that delivers SPF 40 broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with minimal visible residue : easy-to-use sunscreen stick that delivers SPF 40 broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with minimal visible residue

sun Body Mineral Sunscreen Spray : lightweight spray that comes in an aluminum, non-aerosol bottle delivering a continuous, 360-degree application for easy overall coverage and SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection : lightweight spray that comes in an aluminum, non-aerosol bottle delivering a continuous, 360-degree application for easy overall coverage and SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection

After Sun Restorative Body Spray : skin-soothing spray that provides skin with nourishment and restorative moisturization after a day in the sun : skin-soothing spray that provides skin with nourishment and restorative moisturization after a day in the sun

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) , skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Fortunately, regular use of sunscreen can help limit the negative effects of sun exposure. dōTERRA sun is UVA and UVB broad-spectrum protective so you can enjoy your time in the sun this summer and protect your skin all year long.

"Wearing sunscreen is a vital preventive health care habit that should be maintained all year long," said Dr. Amy Wolthoff, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and member of dōTERRA's Science & Medical Education Committee. "The new sun care products from dōTERRA ensure you are protected from damaging UVA and UVB rays while nourishing your skin with safe, natural ingredients including vitamin E and antioxidant rich botanicals like evodia, grapeseed oil, and CPTG® essential oils."

To learn more about dōTERRA sun or to purchase, visit: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/pl/sun-care .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com .

