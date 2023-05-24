WiMi Hologram Cloud Designed A VR-based Remote Collaboration System

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a VR-based Remote Collaboration System using communication technologies, and human-computer interaction. The system creates a shared immersive space that can be interacted with, enabling a multi-person remote collaboration work environment that breaks geographical and time constraints and improves collaboration efficiency and productivity.

First, the system uses VR technology to create a shared virtual space and then uses a graphics rendering engine to render the VR scenes to ensure user experience in the virtual environment. The system can transmit the VR scene data of multiple users to the server side for processing and synchronize the actions and operations of different users to the server side through data synchronization and present them on the terminals of other users. Users can transmit voice, gesture, and other data to other users through the network. After recognizing the user's actions and commands, the system can update the state and scene of the virtual world in real-time to achieve collaborative and natural interaction. In addition, the VR interaction interface enables the assignment and execution of joint tasks and the sharing of resources. Multiple users interact with 3D objects in a collaborative AR environment to understand each other's completed work and ultimately complete collaborative tasks. Immersive collaboration platforms are more expressive than 2D video remote platforms and have the advantage of being able to share common goals accurately. When using a full-body avatar to collaborate realistically in a virtual environment, the sense of physical ownership is enhanced, and immersion is increased.

VR remote collaboration systems can eliminate time and space constraints and improve collaboration efficiency. Users can communicate in real-time in virtual space, share information and resources, and work more efficiently. In addition, virtual reality technology uses stereoscopic vision and seamless interaction to provide a more realistic user experience. This is something that traditional remote collaboration tools cannot include. VR remote collaboration system is an innovative model of modern remote collaboration that can be more widely used in the future.

The application and market prospect of VR remote collaboration systems is extensive. In the industrial field, this system can help companies to conduct remote collaboration and training, improving productivity and employee skill levels. In the medical area, it can support medical experts in conducting remote consultations and surgical operations and solve the problem of geographical limitation. It can also give students a more prosperous online learning environment and interactive experience to improve teaching quality. And in the market, as people become more and more interested in virtual reality, the application of this technology will become more and more widespread.

