G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW COLLECTION WITH RETROFUTURE LOOK

The Forgotten Future collection echoes past predictions of what the future might hold with metallic paint and mirror LCDs

DOVER, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced a new collection of four watches inspired by imaginative visions of the future as they existed once upon a time – introducing Forgotten Future. The collection includes the GA700FF-8A, DW5600FF-8, GA2100FF-8A, and GA2200FF-8A, each reflecting a retrofuture look and design that embodies G-SHOCK's timeless innovation and commitment to exceeding expectations across eras.

Forgotten Future (PRNewswire)

Utilizing metallic silver paint on the case and band, along with a mirror LCD finish on the dial, the Forgotten Future collection provides a futuristic look reminiscent of the days when flying cars and teleportation were imagined for the 21st century. The striking appearance of the collection – which includes G-SHOCK's most popular silhouettes – is sure to be a fashionable and eye-catching accessory on the wearer's wrist.

For a more impacting and industrial presence, the GA2200FF-8A and the GA700FF-8A exude strength and individuality through the watch composition. The GA2200FF-8A features metallic paint applied to the dial and translucent index marks, along with an inset dial ring at 9 o'clock treated with silver vapor deposition to give the watch an impacting presence, while the GA700FF-8A's metallic painted index marks complement the silver vapor deposition of the dial.

Silver vapor deposition is applied to each of the watches in different ways to provide a variety of styles suitable for anyone's taste. Highlighting G-SHOCK's iconic square form, the DW5600FF-8 has silver vapor deposition applied to the underside of the glass for a simple design that radiates brilliance. Similarly, for the beloved GA2100 face, the GA2100FF-8A utilizes it on the dial, which is then given a circular hairline finish, along with metallic paint on the dial ring and index mark.

The new series also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant Structure

200 Meter Water Resistance

Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Light (GA700FF, GA2100FF, GA2200FF)

EL Backlight (DW5600FF)

World Time (38 cities + UTC) (GA700FF, GA2100FF, GA2200FF)

1/100-Second Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

Daily Alarm(s) (with Snooze)

12/24 Hr Time Formats

The G-SHOCK Forgotten Future Collection is available for purchase now with the GA700FF-8A, DW5600FF-8, and GA2100FF-8A retailing for $120 and the GA2200FF-8A retailing for $160. The collection can be found at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

