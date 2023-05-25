Jamaica's S Hotel and Spanish Court Hotel Recognized as Tripadvisor® 2023 Travelers' Choice® Award Winners

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S Hotel Jamaica, the all-inclusive boutique hotel in Montego Bay, and sister property Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, have been recognized as Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2023 award winners. Celebrating businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, these winners are among the top 10% of all global listings. S Hotel Jamaica, listed in the Best of the Best among the top 25 All-Inclusive Hotels in the Caribbean, which is presented annually to those businesses that consistently earn excellent reviews and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

"The Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award is tremendous for not only S Hotel and our sister property Spanish Court but also for Jamaica," said Ann Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Jamaica. "We are also thrilled that S Hotel received the Best of the Best recognition and was included among the top 25 all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean, especially after our recent shift to an all-inclusive property. While the hotels ranking among the top percentile is a testament to our warm hospitality, we share this award with our guests — we wouldn't have won without their rave reviews and repeatedly sharing their wonderful experiences."

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "The travel resurgence we've seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

S Hotel Jamaica welcomes ages 16 and over and offers an array of culinary options, wellness amenities, guest experiences and local excursions, and the 125-room Spanish Court Hotel in Jamaica's culture capital, features the popular Rojo Restaurant highlighting a variety of Jamaican and international cuisine, The Sky Terrace and Bar with stunning views of the city, and more. Continually adding various offerings to successfully differentiate the properties in this very competitive market and creating a truly memorable experience for their guests is why S Hotel and Spanish Court Hotel are favorites among travelers.

Discover more about S Hotel Jamaica here and Spanish Court Hotel here.

Contact: nadeige@andriamitsakospr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S Hotel Jamaica