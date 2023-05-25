Martha Stewart "Good Things" Seal Earned by Lively Probiotic Household Cleaning and Pet Care Products

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new products from Faultless Brands, Lively Probiotic Multi-Surface Cleaner and Lively Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover, have been selected by the experts at Martha Stewart as one of Martha's "Good Things."

Martha Stewart has used the term "It's a good thing" for more than 30 years. The Good Thing seal is extended to select partners who offer products that exhibit the three tenets of the Martha Stewart brand: function and innovation, quality at a value, and beauty.

Launched March 31, 2023, Lively household cleaning and pet care products use the natural cleaning power of probiotics to deep-clean without harsh chemicals. Developed by Z BioScience, a pioneer in probiotic cleaning technology, Lively formulas are fragrance free, biodegradable and pH-neutral.

Consumers can purchase the Lively product line at livelyclean.com and Amazon.com, as well as browse Martha's "Good Things" selection on Martha.com.

About Faultless Brands

Founded in 1887, Faultless Brands has been manufacturing and selling household cleaning, laundry and air care products to consumer and commercial markets for more than 135 years. Their portfolio includes Faultless, Niagara, Magic, Magic Quilting & Crafting, Bon Ami, Kleen King, Trapp Fragrances and Lively. Faultless products are sold online and at retailers nationwide. Visit www.faultlessbrands.com for more information.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investors funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands identifies brands in various consumer segments to expand their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers monthly across media and merchandising platforms. Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher, Martha Stewart's products are found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations. www.marqueebrands.com.

