SIRI & GLIMSTAD LLP & JOIN CLASS ACTIONS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION OF APRIA HEALTHCARE DATA BREACH - YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siri & Glimstad LLP*, a nationally recognized data breach law firm, together with Join Class Actions, has launched an investigation following the Apria Healthcare, LLC ("Apria") data breach that was publicly announced on May 22, 2023.

On September 1, 2021, Apria, a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, detected unauthorized access to its systems by a threat actor, which led to the compromise of highly sensitive personal data belonging to over 1.8 million individuals. The data that was compromised included patient names, Social Security numbers, medical records, health insurance information, account numbers, credit/debit card numbers, account security codes, access codes, passwords, and PINs.

*Siri & Glimstad LLP represents consumers throughout the United States and has significant data breach class action experience, with proven results. Their lawyers have decades of combined experience and have successfully secured compensation for millions of consumers in class actions throughout the nation. To explore all of Siri & Glimstad's current data breach investigations, visit www.databreachlawyersnow.com.

