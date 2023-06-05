The Doctors Company Names Christa Steele, MBA, to Board of Governors

NAPA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christa Steele, MBA, to its Board of Governors. Ms. Steele is a financial and governance executive with decades of corporate leadership experience across a wide range of industries.

Ms. Steele currently serves on the board of Tanimura & Antle and is Vice Chair of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Northern California Chapter.

"We are pleased to welcome Christa Steele to our Board of Governors," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Her leadership experience in both public and private companies, combined with her skills in digital technologies and environmental, social, and governance strategies, will strengthen our ability to serve the entire medical profession."

She is the former CEO of Balco Holdings, Inc., and previously served as President, CEO, and Board Director of Mechanics Bank. Her prior board experience includes Recology as Board Chair, BrainChip Holdings, OFG Bancorp, Sasser Family Holdings, and FIG Partners.

"I am excited to join this group of outstanding leaders from the healthcare and business communities in support of the management team at The Doctors Company and TDC Group," said Ms. Steele. "As a former technology and bank CEO, I believe I am well positioned to assist The Doctors Company and TDC Group as healthcare continues to evolve, and larger technological partners enter the space."

Ms. Steele earned an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Sacramento. She is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow with Governance Certification. Ms. Steele is a Member of the Audit and the Finance and Risk Committees at The Doctors Company.

The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions.

