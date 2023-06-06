Gideon Strategic Partners Launches Exciting Cocktails & Conversations Series with Global Financial Titans and Real Estate Experts. The inaugural hosted an intimate cocktail party and discussion with David Rubenstein, David Golub, and Ryan Serhant at Central Park Tower's stunning $250 million penthouse

Gideon Strategic Partners Launches Exciting Cocktails & Conversations Series with Global Financial Titans and Real Estate Experts. The inaugural hosted an intimate cocktail party and discussion with David Rubenstein, David Golub, and Ryan Serhant at Central Park Tower's stunning $250 million penthouse

Offices in Los Angeles | San Francisco | New York | Baltimore | West Palm Beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Strategic Partners (Gideon), a wealth management and financial planning firm that oversees over $650MM in assets and provides concierge-style services to high-net-worth individuals and businesses, announces its "Cocktails & Conversations" with the world's most influential investors and Real Estate Luminaries.

The event started in grand style at Central Park Tower's luxurious $250 million penthouse. The triplex penthouse at 217 W. 57th St. - the world's tallest residential condo tower, soaring 1,416 feet above the bustling streets, admiring uninterrupted, breathtaking views of Central Park and the picturesque cityscape from every angle; guests were effortlessly ascending above the rest of the supertalls on Billionaires' Row, including the prominent 432 Park.

Robert Amoruso, CEO and Founder, alongside Co-Founder Edwin Kispert and CIO Erik Oros, hosted an exclusive event in collaboration with Serhant broker Lauren Mitinas-Kelly, agent Katie Van Brunt and Ryan Serhant from Bravo's Million-Dollar Listing NYC. David Rubenstein, billionaire and co-founder of Carlyle Group, and David Golub of Golub Capital shared their unparalleled expertise and insights into investment and real estate sectors. The event drew a prestigious gathering of ultra-affluent clientele.

CEO & Founder Robert Amoruso said, "We are thrilled to launch our Cocktails & Conversations Series; at Gideon Strategic Partners, we believe that magic happens when smart people come together. These events serve as a catalyst for cross-pollination of opportunities and ideas, fostering an environment where collaboration and innovation thrive. This event, with guest speakers David Rubenstein, David Golub, and Ryan Serhant, set the tone for what promises to be an exceptional series. We look forward to continuing to connect visionaries, industry titans, and forward-thinkers, sparking new conversations and forging valuable connections that will shape the future of our industry."

Erik Oros, CIO, CFA, CAIA, concluded, "It was an honor to present alongside two titans of industry and pioneers in private markets, David Rubenstein and David Golub. In today's volatile and uncertain environment, the opportunity to share insights with our most trusted clients and partners was timely and valued."

The second installment of the firm's exclusive event series, Cocktails & Conversations, will take place late this summer in Beverly Hills, California.

About Gideon Strategic Partners

Gideon Strategic Partners is a forward-thinking wealth management firm in beautiful Santa Monica, California. Their mission is to provide high-net-worth families and closely held businesses with unparalleled financial planning services. Utilizing a unique combination of holistic and multidisciplinary techniques, they help their clients achieve their goals and secure their futures. With a cutting-edge open architecture, Gideon's platform allows for diversification across a wide range of asset classes while offering exclusive access to private markets and tax-efficient solutions that minimize income tax impacts on returns. The firm will bring your financial stability to the next level with a technology-driven approach and top-tier expertise.

Media Contact

Bre Rekenthaler

Chief Marketing Officer | COS

C:949.276.1532 | rekenthaler@gideonsp.com

Securities and Investment Advisory Services are offered through The Leaders Group, Inc. Securities Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC; TLG Advisors, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor; 26 W Dry Creek Circle, Suite 800, Littleton, CO 80120. 303-797-9080.

View original content:

SOURCE Gideon Strategic Partners