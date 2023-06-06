The Hershey Company Earns 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™

U.S. business recognized for excellence in workplace culture and experience

HERSHEY, Pa., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) proudly announced today that its U.S. business has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This distinguished honor is determined by feedback from current employees – a direct reflection of their firsthand experience at Hershey.

This year's survey of current employees noted pride in their work, trust in the brand and excitement in the company's future as particular strengths for the company. Hershey's U.S. business joins operations in Canada, Brazil, India, Mexico and Malaysia in earning this certification honor.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Hershey Company stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Our recognition again by Great Place to Work showcases our commitment to providing our employees a fulfilling experience focused on wellbeing, growth and career advancement," said Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer of The Hershey Company. "We believe that an equitable workplace and culture fosters innovation, collaboration and growth – critical drivers which propel us forward on our journey to become a Leading Snacking Powerhouse."

Hershey's workforce is driven by a people-first culture of co-creation – empowering employees to embrace their authentic selves, take ownership of their work and unlock career potential. The company recognizes that its people are its greatest asset, actively investing in professional development and upskilling opportunities. Below are recent achievements and initiatives around Hershey's employee experience:

Say Hola: Hershey promotes an equitable and accessible workplace by actively investing in employee development programs and adapting its facilities to accommodate different needs. Last year, the company launched its Hazleton, Pa. 'Say Hola' is a proof point of the company's people-first manufacturing vision. promotes an equitable and accessible workplace by actively investing in employee development programs and adapting its facilities to accommodate different needs. Last year, the company launched its first U.S. bilingual manufacturing facility in'Say Hola' is a proof point of the company's people-first manufacturing vision.

National Veterans Business Development Council : Hershey's legacy of supporting the U.S. military dates back to World War I, when the company supplied chocolate to U.S. soldiers. Today, veterans continue to be a key part of our workforce, bringing unique perspectives and experiences. In 2022, under the guidance of our Veteran Business Resource Group (BRG), we partnered with the National Veterans Business Development Council – bolstering our access to diverse supplier networks. In 2023, we aim to deepen these ties and expand military-affiliated hiring across all roles with increasing our veteran hiring goal from 6% to 10. This effort underlines our commitment to diversity and support for those transitioning from military to civilian life.

Parental Leave: Hershey is committed to supporting employees and their families through a set of competitive benefits, helping them be well, plan for their future, and balance work and life. As part of this commitment, the company increased salaried parental leave to up to 20 weeks in 2023.

"Great Place to Work® Certification™ underscores our commitment to creating a workplace where our employees can reach their full potential," said Chris Scalia, Chief Human Resources Officer, The Hershey Company. "We know our people can be their best when they feel their best. This means working to make sure everyone here feels supported, inspired and valued. To do this, we are constantly evolving to build a culture that values diversity, builds careers and embraces a strong sense of community."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

