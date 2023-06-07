The District Cup Foundation Unveils Details for Spectacular Annual Charity Polo Event on the National Mall in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The District Cup is pleased to announce that the 2023 tournament will take place on September 30th at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This prestigious event serves as a platform to promote inclusivity, support charitable causes by bringing together polo players from diverse communities, and allows spectators to witness the oldest team sport in history.

The District Cup Foundation is privileged to introduce three extraordinary individuals as Honorary Co-Chairs of this year's event. Joining us in this role are Canada's Ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman, Dame Karen Pierce DCMG, the British Ambassador to the US, and visionary entrepreneur and thought leader, Ms. Sherrie Beckstead.

At the heart of this event lies The District Cup Foundation, the event's 501c3 non-profit organization committed to supporting a variety of philanthropic causes. This year, the Foundation has carefully selected five deserving causes that will benefit from the proceeds generated through ticket sales and sponsorships. These esteemed charities are:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington

Children's Law Center

Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center



Jamaur Law Foundation, Inc.



The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Held on the iconic National Mall, four teams will compete for the coveted "District Cup" title.

"The District Cup brings together the timeless allure of polo with the noble goal of supporting charitable causes," says District Cup co-founder Nico Baca. "It is an honor to be part of an event that showcases exceptional athleticism and creates a lasting impact through philanthropic initiatives," says Dario Sotomayor, District Cup co-founder.

With a history of polo being played on the National Mall for over 100 years, the modern District Cup has been an annual event since its inception in 2019. The dedicated team of Co-Chair members, Host Committee members, and volunteers work closely each year with various polo clubs across the country and international federations. The District Cup is an inclusive event designed to provide access to this wonderful sport and encourage new athletes to embrace the adrenaline-filled world of polo.

About the District Cup: The District Cup is the premier yearly polo tournament held on the National Mall in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.thedistrictcup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The District Cup