ICUC Gains Sprinklr's Implementation Consultant Certification Unlocking New Opportunities for Brands and Partners

With the specialized certification, ICUC becomes a Sprinklr platform implementation provider showcasing unparalleled expertise

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ICUC has achieved Sprinklr's Implementation Consultant Certification for Sprinklr's Unified-CXM platform. With more than 20 years of experience supporting enterprise brands with social media and community management, ICUC is perfectly positioned to support onboarding and implementation for brands who partner with Sprinklr's Unified-CXM solution.

ICUC Social (CNW Group/ICUC Social) (PRNewswire)

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer and citizen, every time, across any modern channel.

Within global markets, customer service has become more important than ever. According to McKinsey & Company , customers spend 20 to 40 percent more with companies that respond to customer service requests on social media. Companies that don't respond to customers on social channels are losing customers year after year, with a 15 percent higher churn rate versus businesses that do respond. By partnering with Sprinklr, ICUC aims to provide critical long-term value for businesses to meet these customer expectations.

"We are excited to partner with ICUC to provide businesses with the best of both worlds - Sprinklr technology and ICUC's community management experience - to provide top notch customer care on social media and deliver a unified customer experience across all touchpoints", said Rob Middleton, VP, Global Agency Partnerships.

"Earning this achievement of being Sprinklr Implementation Consultant Certified has been an exciting venture for the ICUC team. We have been working on the platform for a number of years and are proud to showcase our deep expertise to deliver the best online social customer care solutions for brands," said Nicole van Zanten, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer at ICUC. "Together, we know we can bring a tremendous amount of value to brands looking to improve their customer experience."

The partnership between Sprinklr and ICUC is expected to benefit businesses across various industries, including pharmaceutical, retail, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods. It will help businesses to streamline customer care efforts, provide consistent omnichannel experiences, and drive customer loyalty.

About ICUC:

Founded in 2002, ICUC is the pioneering force in social media community management and digital customer care. We are a global team of experts and go-getters delivering results for leading brands and agencies within a suite of cross-channel services unmatched in the following categories: responsiveness, knowledge and scalability. As a virtual organization, we are proud to be a 24/7, 365 global solution for enterprise brands.

ICUC is on a mission to remind the world there are humans behind brands and is proud to be Sprinklr Implementation Consultant Certified.

For more information contact: ICUC.social

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICUC Social