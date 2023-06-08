Bell Media Announces 2023/24 Original Programming Slate

– 210.5 new hours of English and French-language original content are added to 826.5 hours of previously announced programming for a total of 1037 hours –

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of today's 2023 Upfront presentation, Bell Media unveils its English and French-language original content slate for 2023/24, totaling 96 titles and 1037 hours of original content. Produced in partnership with independent production partners and Bell Media Studios, the impressive programming lineup doubles down on returning fan-favourites and beloved franchises, and adds compelling new series from a diverse roster of well-known and emerging Canadian storytellers.

"Our 2023/24 slate illustrates Bell Media's unwavering commitment to developing and creating original programming," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News for Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec for Bell. "We take great pride in collaborating with our visionary production partners to deliver compelling content that reflects Canadian experiences, yet resonates around the world."

Among today's announcements:

THE TRAITORS: CANADA ) and Noovo ( LES TRAÎTRES ). As Karine Vanasse (CARDINAL) will host both the English and French-language versions of the series. Based on the hit international format THE TRAITORS, English and French-language versions of the psychological reality competition series are greenlit for CTV () and Noovo (). As announced on Tuesday , in a Bell Media first,(CARDINAL) will host both the English and French-language versions of the series.

CTV adds new lifestyle reality special THE TAKE BACK , which gives Canadians across the country a second chance at their cancelled celebrations.

Celebrated Canadian comedian Russell Peters hosts THE RP4 HOSTED BY RUSSELL PETERS for CTV Comedy Channel, and is the subject of new Crave documentary RUSSELL PETERS.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel becomes the exclusive home to comedy horror series REGINALD THE VAMPIRE.

New docuseries THE SQUAD unveils the story behind the 1991 arrest of Wanda Holloway in Texas for CTV Drama Channel.

Notable names at the helm of Crave Original series include: KIDS IN THE HALL's Bruce McCulloch who presents the new sketch comedy series THE DESSERT ; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who hosts the new series THE OPTIMIST'S GUIDE TO THE PLANET WITH NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU ; Alex Wolff , Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor who star in the new international co-production SO LONG, MARIANNE , about the story that inspired Leonard Cohen's infamous love song; and online legends Jae and Trey Richards who bring hilarious new comedy THE OFFICE MOVERS .

More Crave Originals include: new comedy series THE TRADES from the producers of TRAILER PARK BOYS; first-ever short form series NESTING ; Indigenous comedy series DON'T EVEN; and a bevy of ground-breaking documentaries.

Morgan Kohan , Chad Michael Murray , and Scott Patterson return for Season 2 of the #1 new Canadian drama SULLIVAN'S CROSSING.

FARMING FOR LOVE (Season 2), which joins the previously announced renewals of award-winning and fan-favourite series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Season 9), CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 3), and TRANSPLANT (Season 4). CTV confirms a new season of(Season 2), which joins the previously announced renewals of award-winning and fan-favourite series(Season 9),(Season 3), and(Season 4).

CTV Life Channel renews award-winning cooking series MARY MAKES IT EASY for a third season.

CTV Comedy Channel leans on the laughs with renewals for hit series ROAST BATTLE CANADA (Season 4) and ACTING GOOD (Season 2).

Award-winning Crave Originals returning for new seasons include: Season 4 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE , coming later this year; Season 2 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD ; a second season of WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL) ; and Season 2 of docu-comedy series PILLOW TALK .

Discovery Networks renews popular factual series including FEAR THY NEIGHBOR (Season 9), HIGHWAY THRU HELL (Season 12), LAST OF THE GIANTS (Season 3), and FORENSIC FACTOR (Season 7) from Bell Media Studios.

Originals continue to drive French conventional network Noovo with just announced titles including the return of hit SURVIVOR QUÉBEC for Season 2.

CTV YOUR MORNING, THE SOCIAL, and Canada's #1 entertainment news program ETALK – along with the THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG hosted by Mary Berg . Bell Media Studios orders new seasons of, and#1 entertainment news program– along with the just announced new daytime series hosted by

Bell Media's New English and French-Language Primetime Original Entertainment Productions Slate from Independent Producers Includes the Following, With Additional Titles to Be Announced Later This Year. For Returning Series Synopses, Click Here.

New English-Language Series:

BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS – CTV *previously announced

BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS not only asks how well you know your own generation, but how well you know your rivals' generations – ultimately resolving the question of which generation has what it takes to win it all. (Bell Media Studios/GroupM Motion Entertainment)

BILLIONAIRE MURDERS – Crave *previously announced

Premiering June 16, the four-part docuseries explores the unsolved murders of Canadian power couple, Barry and Honey Sherman. The series narrative is driven by leading investigative journalist, and the pre-eminent expert on the case, Kevin Donovan. BILLIONAIRE MURDERS features illuminating interviews and compelling details of the case, including an intimate look at the crime scene, and access to key figures connected to the couple, along with information from confidential sources with insight crucial to the unsolved murder mystery. (Entertainment One)

BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE – Crave *previously announced

A half-hour comedy series that follows Bria Mack, a 25-year-old Black woman, as she navigates adulthood in a predominantly white world – which is made all the more difficult, but also more tolerable – by Black Attack, her invisible hype girl. (New Metric Media)

THE DESSERT – Crave

Bruce McCulloch of THE KIDS IN THE HALL presents the next generation of Canadian sketch comedy with an all-out, boundary pushing expedition to the edge of decency. Starring Isabella Campbell, Shane Cunningham (co-creator), and Jillian Smart, with music by Executive Producer Max Kerman (Arkells), THE DESSERT is an audacious and rapid-fire celebration of the absurd. (LaRue Entertainment)

DON'T EVEN – Crave

After a humiliation at her high school grad, Violet wants to make the most of the summer before university as her best friend, Harley, distracts herself from a big dilemma: She doesn't know what she wants to do after high school. As the lifelong Indigenous BFFs bask in their newfound freedom, cracks begin to form in their once impenetrable bond. It's awkward. It's dramatic. It's friggin' Winnipeg. (Pier 21 Films, Frantic Films Manitoba, Sekowan Media)

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG – CTV

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, a new talk and lifestyle series, hosted by multiple Canadian Screen Award-winning host and author Mary Berg features lifestyle trends, home hacks, audience games, and inspiring stories – all from top experts. A daily hour of fun, food, and laughs, Berg dives right in from sharing daily, delicious and approachable recipes for the home cook, to cook-a-long sessions with guest chefs, and getting her hands dirty with gardening, DIYs, home renovations and more. As well, Berg welcomes notable guests, including authors, celebrities, influencers, and everyday heroes. (Bell Media Studios)

I HAVE NOTHING – Crave *previously announced

I HAVE NOTHING follows Carolyn Taylor (BARONESS VON SKETCH) on a quest to choreograph the perfect full length pairs figure skating routine to Whitney Houston's 1992 iconic hit song "I Have Nothing." Motivated by a teenaged obsession for the 1988 Calgary Olympics (but with no skating knowledge or ability), Carolyn is aided and abetted on her figure-skating journey by BAFTA-winning actor and comedian Mae Martin (Feel Good) and Emmy-winning figure skating choreographer Sandra Bezic (Battle of the Blades). The season culminates in a live performance of Carolyn's one-of-a-kind routine for an audience of figure-skating royalty, die-hard skating fans and Carolyn's teen idols. (Blue Ant Studios in association with Catalyst)

LATE BLOOMER – Crave *previously announced

Created by and starring Jasmeet Raina (Jus Reign), the eight-part series, which is loosely inspired by Raina's life as a Punjabi Sikh millennial and online celebrity, follows burgeoning content creator Jasmeet Dutta as he tries to balance his ambitions for success with his commitment to his family, community, and culture. (Pier 21 Films)

NESTING – Crave

Anna and Rosa, two unlikely best friends for whom the romantic comedy dream hasn't panned out - no house, no partner, no baby - try to get knocked-up at the same time so they can parent together in a new version of family. As they clumsily and comically search for a baby daddy to fertilize their drying-up eggs, all while trying to find an affordable home in a totally insane housing market, they find their feelings changing from the simplicity of platonic to the complexities of romantic, turning everything they believed about sexuality and 'happily ever after' upside down. NESTING is a provocative, funny, unflinching short-form web series about friendship, fertility, the housing crisis, and love. (Project Undertow)

THE OFFICE MOVERS – Crave

From the producers of SHELVED and Bell Media Studios breakout stars and online legends Jae and Trey Richards, THE OFFICE MOVERS follows two college dropout brothers who must pull their struggling office moving company from the brink of bankruptcy to secure a potential buy-out offer from an international logistics conglomerate. (Counterfeit Pictures)

THE OPTIMIST'S GUIDE TO THE PLANET WITH NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU – Crave

THE Optimist's Guide to the Planet with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau travels the world to find people and projects inspiring hope for the future. (Cream Productions)

PARANORMAL REVENGE – CTV Sci-Fi *previously announced

PARANORMAL REVENGE offers a fresh approach to creepy, hair-raising stories that emanate from the dimension beyond. Each story unfolds from the perspective of a main storyteller – a victim – who has been targeted by a mysterious paranormal entity or entities. What follows is a truly original and compelling approach: a mash-up of the true-crime procedural and terrifying ghost stories. (Sphere Media)

REGINALD THE VAMPIRE – CTV Sci-Fi

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. (Cineflix Studios, December Films, Modern Story and Great Pacific Media)

THE RP4 HOSTED BY RUSSELL PETERS – CTV Comedy

Join Russell Peters for a landmark Just For Laughs event as he hosts four special galas, each with a star-studded line-up of carefully curated comics. Always uncensored and honest, Russell will be at the helm of shows that will be guaranteed to be provocative, funny, and unforgettable. This year will be the first in the festival's history where all four galas will be hosted by the same artist. (Just For Laughs)

SO LONG, MARIANNE – Crave *previously announced

So Long, Marianne is a new eight-part, co-production from Crave and NRK which tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen. The series is an intimate tale of two, lonely people falling in love during a period of their life when they are trying to figure out who they are and their place in the world, while one is becoming one of the most famous singers of all time. Starring Alex Wolff, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor. (Connect3 SLM Productions Inc.)

STAYING INN: HOTEL JULIE – CTV Life *previously announced

STAYING INN: HOTEL JULIE centres around Creative Director Autumn Hachey as she embarks on the biggest project of her career – the redesign of a 19th century inn into a luxury boutique hotel in Stratford, Ont. In a race to be ready for the world-renowned Stratford Festival, Autumn and her team of collaborators have their work cut out for them. She's taking it all on – marketing and branding strategy, complete suite redesigns, sourcing the perfect vintage pieces, finding the right trades and, most importantly, striving to create the ultimate luxury guest experience. (Alibi Entertainment)

SIGHT UNSEEN – CTV *previously announced

After losing her vision, former homicide detective Tess Burke is haunted by the unsolved cases she left behind. When she meets professional seeing-eye guide Sunny Patel through a visual assistance app, they decide to take action. Using a hidden camera and earpiece, Sunny steers Tess remotely around life's obstacles – and life's crimes – as the two challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. (Created by Karen and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy. Produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures. Distribution handled by Blink49 in the US and Canada, with FIFTH SEASON handling rest of the world)

THE SQUAD – CTV Drama

THE SQUAD reveals the truth behind Wanda Holloway's arrest in Texas in 1991 for hiring a hitman to kill her daughter's cheerleading rival. (Cream Productions)

THE TAKE BACK – CTV

In this new CTV special, Canadians across the country receive a second chance after a cancelled celebration. THE TAKE BACK team have one week to create a surprise event for unsuspecting Canadians, giving them an experience that will change their ordinary day to an extraordinary lifetime memory. It's time for a take back! (McGillivray Entertainment Media, Fremantle)

THE TRADES – Crave

From the producers of TRAILER PARK BOYS, THE TRADES is a comedy series set in a working class community where the stress and high risks of working in a refinery are balanced by the comic, high-wire antics of the plant workers. (Rollercoaster Entertainment, Blink49 Studios)

THE TRAITORS: CANADA – CTV *previously announced

This unscripted competition series, which has become a global TV phenomenon, follows a group of contestants – including some familiar faces – who live together as they complete a series of challenges with the goal of earning a cash prize. The catch? Some of the contestants are traitors who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize instead of sharing it amongst the group. In this psychological adventure will the traitors be unmasked in time? (Entourage Télévision. Originally conceived in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company, the format was further developed with the RTL Creative Unit and produced by IDTV. All3Media International represents format rights for THE TRAITORS.)

New English-Language Documentaries and Specials:

299 QUEEN STREET WEST – Crave *previously announced

Directed by Sean Menard, and with unprecedented access to the MuchMusic archives, the two-hour feature tells the origin story and meteoric rise of the seminal music and pop culture brand, highlighting its beginnings as a scrappy Canadian television upstart. 299 QUEEN STREET WEST is narrated by some of the original trailblazing VJ's, who at the time had no prior TV hosting experience, received no direction, no scripts, and broadcasted live across the country. The film showcases how MuchMusic's rise in popularity intersected with rap music entering the mainstream, the birth of grunge and alternative rock, and pop stars caused teenage hysteria at the iconic street level studio. VJ's and iconic personalities featured include Steve Anthony, Rick Campanelli, Monika Deol, Denise Donlon, Erica Ehm, Namugenyi Kiwanuka, Sook-Yin Lee, George Stroumboulopoulos, Bill Welychka, and Michael Williams. (Menard/Molly Ye)

ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY – Crave *previously announced

This new documentary tells the tale of the extraordinary life and mysterious disappearance of pioneering soul singer and Black Transgender trailblazer, Jackie Shane. Her story is brought vibrantly to life through intimate recorded conversations with Jackie, and follows her family's journey to discover her legacy, and the voices of those who were inspired by her tenacity to be herself. Directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee, and executive produced by Elliot Page of Page Boy Productions. (Banger Films, National Film Board of Canada)

THE ART OF DANCE – Crave

In a world desperate for hope, THE ART OF DANCE ignites inspiration and dares us to come alive by tracing the evolutionary healing power of movement, music, culture, and community. Innovative and immersive, this cinematic documentary experience awakens our souls, through the beauty and courage of some of the world's most celebrated dancers on a journey of connection. Featuring Shad, Ken Swift, Lady C, Maria Torres, Maykel Fonts, BBOY Neguin, and Moncell Durden. THE ART OF DANCE is directed and produced by Kevin John Fitzgerald, produced by Anand Ramayya, alongside Executive Producers Lindsay Macadam, Maija Garcia, Aloe Blacc, and Shad. (Hip Hop Films, Karma Film)

AUDIOPHILIA – ADVENTURES IN THE WORLD OF HI-FI – Crave *previously announced

From acclaimed director Ron Mann, AUDIOPHILIA – ADVENTURES IN THE WORLD OF HI-FI is the story about the love of listening to music on the world's best stereo equipment. The film profiles the inventors, designers, and major-league audiophiles, engaged in the never-ending quest to find audio nirvana. The film is a deep dive into the subculture of sonic obsessives around the world who seek out esoteric electronics that are often visually stunning, and turn their homes into audio sanctuaries. (Sphinx Productions)

BEAUTY KINGS – Crave

Bodybuilding, spray-on abs and gender politics: welcome to the world of BEAUTY KINGS, a documentary exploring the transitioning nature of masculinity through the lives of men from different countries as they compete in a leading international male beauty pageant. Directed by Garry Tutte. Supervising Producer Sarah Fodey, Consulting Producers Evan Wexler and Sarah Sahaigan. Featuring Frankie Cena. (Morro Creative)

MODERN WHORE – Crave

From director Nicole Bazuin, MODERN WHORE is a hybrid documentary that reimagines popular depictions of sex work through the lived experiences of writer, performer, and sex worker, Andrea Werhun. Based on her memoir Modern Whore, Andrea grapples with social stigma and reclaims her narrative in a series of funny, heartbreaking, and surprising stories. Directed by Nicole Bazuin and Produced by Lauren Grant, Nicole Bazuin and Andrea Werhun. (Clique Pictures, Virgin Twins)

NAKED: SEX AND GENDER – Crave *previously announced

A documentary feature film about the gender binary. What is it? How does it manifest itself in our minds and our lives? And how can we go beyond? NAKED follows individuals and communities, experts and artists around the globe who right now, are radically and joyfully redefining gender as we know it. Together, they explore their vision of a future beyond the gender binary. Directed by Stephanie Weimar. Executive Producer is Michael McMahon. Producers are Kevin McMahon and Michael McMahon. (Primitive Entertainment)

POSTNATURAL – Crave

POSTNATURAL is a provocative feature documentary that travels to the freaky frontiers of a new synthetic biological age. Has "nature" ceased to exist? Mingling pop culture with science and humour with horror, this visually inventive film follows Richard Pell, founder of the world's first Center for PostNatural History, and meets the visionary scientists, artists, and storytellers who are engineering new life forms and imagining a science-fictional future that few of us can fathom. Directed by Brett Story and co-directed Ben Travers, POSTNATURAL is a timely epic that explores our nostalgia for a world that was, while also finding beauty, possibility, and risk in the weird world that could be. Produced by Stuart Henderson. (90th Parallel Productions)

RUSSELL PETERS – Crave

The Russell Peters documentary tells the story of his humble and adversarial beginnings in Brampton Ontario, to his current standing today as one of the world's top international comedians. Directed by Thyrone Tommy (Learn to Swim), and executive producers are Randy Lennox and Kevin Barton. (Loft Entertainment)

SINGHS IN THE RING – Crave

SINGHS IN THE RING is a feature documentary based on the wildly colourful, outrageously animated, pile-driving phenomenon of the Singh wrestling dynasty. Follow us as we wind back the clock to the infectiously fun 1970s era wrestling and the emergence of a Punjabi immigrant now known as the legendary Gama Singh of Stampede Wrestling, and witness the continuation of that professional wrestling lineage in current day with Gama's son, Raj. Directed by Akash Sherman and produced by Shane Fennessey, Adam Scorgie, and Sunny Sidhu. (Fennessey Films, Score G Productions, FMT Productions)

SMOKE & GIFTS: IT'S ALL GONNA BREAK – Crave *previously announced

Filmmaker Stephen Chung pulls back the curtain on the Toronto indie music scene through his relationship with his friends in the trailblazing band, Broken Social Scene. This unconventional POV documentary features Chung's never-before-seen archival footage capturing a creatively rich era in Toronto and paying tribute to the power of indie music, friendship and the artists who started out in Toronto bars before rocketing to global fame. Produced by Ann Shin, Hannah Donegan, Diana Warme. (Fathom Film Group)

WILFRED BUCK – Crave *previously announced

WILFRED BUCK is a hybrid feature documentary centring on a Cree elder and Indigenous star knowledge keeper. Weaving together his harrowing past and his present life with sky stories, this cinematic film explores colonization's attempts to extinguish Indigenous ways of knowing, the values of interrelationship that shape Indigenous science, and how this worldview paves a healthier path forward for us and our planet. Directed by Lisa Jackson. Producers are Lisa Jackson, Alicia Smith, and Lauren Grant. Executive producers are David Christensen, Nicholas de Pencier, and Jennifer Baichwal. (Door Number 3 in co-production with the National Film Board)

New French-Language Series:

The following new series are part of Noovo, Canal Vie, Z, Canal D, and Crave's 2023/24 slate, with additional titles to be announced in the coming months.

LES TRAÎTRES – Noovo *previously announced

A group of eager contestants move into a majestic manor. Their goal? To work as a team to complete a series of missions to earn silver bars for their bank. The catch? Some of the contestants are traitors who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize instead of sharing it amongst the group. In this gripping psychological format, will they be unmasked in time? Karine Vanasse hosts reality TV. (Entourage Télévision)

APRÈS LE DÉLUGE – Noovo *previously announced

Across six 60-minute episodes, this series, set in the heart of Montreal's red-light district, tells the story of Maxime Salomon, a rogue cop who takes four young people with troubled backgrounds under her wing — including Dylane, a "bad girl" whose charms are hard to resist. To help them avoid getting a criminal record, Maxime introduces them to mixed martial arts. This decision is far from popular among his colleagues, and Dylane could pay a high price for it. Will fighting fire with fire break the vicious circle of violence in which these young people have been trapped for too long? (Zone3 and ZAMA Productions)

COLOSSE PLAMONDON – Canal D *previously announced

COLOSSE PLAMONDON chronicles the case of Yves Plamondon, found guilty of a triple homicide in 1986 and sentenced to life imprisonment. After years of proclaiming his innocence, he was cleared of all charges in 2014. The docuseries looks back on 30 years of legal twists and turns, allegations of conspiracy and false testimonies. (Productions J)

COUPLES EN SURVIE – Canal Vie *previously announced

To test the strength of their love, couples must survive in a hostile environment for 36 hours. Accompanied by a survival expert and a relationship professional, Kim Rusk hosts this challenging series that tests couples to their limits. The experts and Kim Rusk will provide feedback, analysis and commentary on the participants' experiences. For their part, the couples will play for all they've got: it's make or break! (Productions Lustitia)

CRINQUÉS : SOUS LE CAPOT – Z *previously announced

Follow Pierre Michaud on a quest driven by passion and mechanical engineering. While fixing up a Pontiac GTO 1966, he takes viewers inside a community of "gearheads" who devote their lives to restoring vintage automobiles. Discover a community where time is no obstacle when pursuing their obsession with the world's most iconic cars! (TORQ-Océan)

DÉMASQUÉS – Canal D *previously announced

Everyone remembers celebrities whose lies have been publicly exposed. But there are liars everywhere: it could be an uncle, a friend, a colleague. Through the investigations that ripped their web of deceit to shreds, viewers will learn why liars spin their stories and what the consequences are in this docuseries. (KOTV)

LA GUERRE DES FANS – Noovo *previously announced

Hosted by Phil Roy, this epic variety game show with an electric atmosphere promises to be the most thrilling music competition on TV. Each week, four celebrities will compete in highly entertaining musical games, trying to score the maximum number of points and book their place in the next round. While 16 stars will seek to prove they're the biggest music fan of all, only one will take home the coveted Superfan crown at the end of the ten episodes. (Pixcom)

INSPIREZ EXPIREZ – Crave *previously announced

Sophie and Vicky are young women in their early 30s who belong to the same circle of friends but dislike each other, having nothing in common except the date when they were born. This year, they receive the same birthday present from their girlfriends: a gift certificate for a yoga retreat deep in the woods. It proves disastrous for both, as they struggle with sharing the same cabin. Their enforced downtime takes a shocking turn when the dead body of a participant is found in the forest. When they're required to stay on site during a police investigation they consider useless, Sophie and Vicky team up to identify the killer, save themselves, and might even learn to appreciate one another. (Avanti-Toast)

LE POIDS DE L'APPARENCE – Crave *previously announced

This unique and powerful documentary explores eating disorders, a problem that affects men and women, both young and old. Following Phil Roy as he wonders about the mental health issues surrounding weight and body image, this documentary seeks to understand the insidious ways that an obsession with physical appearance can become part of our thinking and create extremely troubling problems. (Trinome & Filles)

PLEIN GAZ – Z *previously announced

PLEIN GAZ immerses viewers in the world of recreational auto racing in Québec. From road racing to drifting competitions, the series covers various activities that appeal to speed lovers. It takes viewers inside the lives of entrepreneurs Jason Labrosse and Elie Arsenault, who are major players in ICAR Route 66, while also following Benoit Gagnon's participation in the Nissan Sentra Cup as he drives that model for the first time. Throughout the series, these two worlds come together through Benoît, Élie and Jason as they share their experiences with each other. (Attraction)

PLUS OU MOINS MISÉRABLE – Noovo *previously announced

Hosted by Eve Côté, PLUS OU MOINS MISÉRABLE is a hilarious game show where one person's sadness is another's happiness. Outrageous true stories from around the world are evaluated by experts in human behaviour, who assign these incidents a score from 0 to 100 based on the physical pain and emotional shock suffered by the participants and the potential long-term psychological impacts. Two teams made up of a contestant and a celebrity face off against each other, trying to guess what score was given to each unfortunate — but oh-so-funny — incident on the "misery scale." From "you were struck by lightning… three times!" to "You accidentally sent a sexy photo of yourself to your mom," the contestant who makes the most accurate guesses has the chance to win $3,000! (KOTV)

PROJET INNOCENCE – Noovo *previously announced

During an internship at Projet Innocence, law student Stella Launière is supervised by renowned criminologist Armand Coupal. The condemned man whose innocence she must prove, Anderson Jean-Louis, is an infamous criminal responsible for misdeeds just as bad as the murder of which he claims to be falsely accused. Stella will learn the truth of Coupal's words: "To prove the innocence of the accused, you have to get your hands dirty." (ALSO)

TAXI PAYANT : L'ESCOUADE – Noovo *previously announced

The only game show that takes place on board a moving vehicle! In this new version of the popular game show CASH CAB, a team of larger-than-life celebrity drivers pick up groups of passengers for the most profitable cab ride of their lives. Throughout the trip, each driver poses general-knowledge questions to the passengers, gradually increasing the difficulty level. Each right answer is worth $25, $50 or $100. But there's a catch: the passengers are only allowed to get two wrong. The third time, they'll be kicked out of the cab without any money, even if they haven't reached the destination. If they complete the trip, the chauffeur will offer them a double-or-nothing question. Will they win big… or lose everything? (Zone3)

TOUT POUR VENDRE – Canal Vie *previously announced

Using the help of the DuProprio, an agent free real-estate assistance service, Mélissa Bédard meets with homeowners who want to sell their home without an agent. She gives them a challenge: estimate how long it will take to sell their property — for a $1,000 prize! To maximize their chances of winning, the sellers are assisted by notaries, real estate experts, sales representatives and appraisers. Designer Jacinthe Leroux proposes two choices for improving the interior of their home, and with a budget of $5,000 and labour, they must decide which option will allow them to make a quick sale at the best price. From appraisal to renovations to open houses, each step in the selling process is covered in this new show that ticks all the boxes. (Zone3)

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; comedy series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING; new dramas THE SPENCER SISTERS and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING; competition series CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF; and the unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg, and food, travel, and adventure series EVOLVING VEGAN; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the scripted series ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY and its official spinoff series SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL), and LITTLE BIRD; docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries including KINGS OF COKE. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, and Animal Planet's PETS & PICKERS. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, Conventional = BYTD Weeks 3-36 (9/12/2022 to 5/7/2023), Commercial Stations. Final Data.

