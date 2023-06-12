CitiusTech helps KeyHIE earn NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Certification

PRINCETON, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, announced the inclusion of Keystone Health Information Exchange, Inc. (KeyHIE), a subsidiary of Geisinger, as one of a select few health information exchanges (HIEs) in the nation to have achieved Data Aggregator certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) under its Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Program. As KeyHIE's professional services provider, CitiusTech was tasked with the rigorous review and evaluation to substantiate that KeyHIE meets the stringent quality and integrity standards for ingesting Continuity of Care Document (CCD) data from participants into KeyHIE and facilitates the distribution of NCQA DAV certified CCDs to key stakeholders in the community, including payer organizations and other health systems.

"As one of a select few HIEs to pass NCQA's rigorous certification process, KeyHIE is pleased to announce our successful certification through this program. CitiusTech provided the critical review to ensure KeyHIE met NCQA's process requirements, as well as required system and data standards," said Kimberly Chaundy, Associate Vice President of Applications & Interoperability at Geisinger.

The NCQA Data Aggregator Validation confirms KeyHIE's capabilities to support healthcare organizations that rely on clinical data streams to fully participate in value-based care initiatives and quality measures such as HEDIS. Certified data enables payers to audit clinical data for their members more efficiently, achieving required HEDIS scores.

John Squeo, Sr. Vice President & Market Head - Provider at CitiusTech said, "The industry needs access to verified and accurate clinical data sources while breaking down barriers to data sharing by adopting a common set of protocols. KeyHIE's certification by NCQA as a Data Aggregator Validation source improves efficiency of clinical data validation processes. For instance, Payer participants who need supplemental data for HEDIS audits no longer need to perform primary source verification and manual audits. Using NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program elevates the level of accuracy and user trust which will promote further sharing of clinical data."

The National Committee for Quality Assurance's Data Aggregator Validation program examines clinical data streams to ensure that health plans, providers, government organizations, and others can guarantee the accuracy of clinical data in decision-making regarding quality reporting, value-based contracting, and closing care gaps.

Since its establishment in 2005, CitiusTech has made significant investments towards building deep healthcare domain expertise which has enabled it to create a unique position for itself as a domain-focused technology solutions and consulting company. The company continues to demonstrate strong business growth, with the rapid adoption of digital health technology, a shift to value-based care models, patient-centric care, and healthcare industry convergence.

About CitiusTech



CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About KeyHIE

As a national leader in health information technology, Keystone Health Information Exchange, Inc. (KeyHIE) is revolutionizing the coordination of care among providers, health plans and patients. Founded in 2005 and backed by more than 100 years of healthcare innovation, KeyHIE is one of the oldest and largest health information exchanges in the U.S., serving approximately 7.1 million patients in the Northeast region including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. KeyHIE empowers entire communities to stay healthy by helping them to realize a greater role in their own healthcare experience. Because an HIE's success rides on interoperability, KeyHIE has formed partnerships with hundreds of participating providers, and offers patient-consented access to electronic health records through a single online login. Learn more at https://www.keyhie.org.

