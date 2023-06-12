Study.com awarded as "Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year" by the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Study.com recognized among the top global edtech companies in this year's awards program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough. This leading market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

(PRNewsfoto/Study.com) (PRNewswire)

Study.com unlocks opportunities for learners and educators through K-12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. As part of these offerings, the online education platform provides students access to over 1,500 test prep courses across more than 60 categories. Test prep courses range from college entrance exams like the SAT to career certification exams, such as the NCLEX or PRAXIS.

The online learning platform's test prep solutions are utilized by higher education institutions and school districts alike. Current partners include Reach University, University of West Alabama, Metropolitan State University's Urban School of Education, California State University San Jose, Dallas ISD, Allen Parish School Board, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Austin ISD, Boston Public Schools and Bibb County School District.

"Study.com is an invaluable resource for our residency project. It has helped our adult learners from varied careers gain the knowledge and skills needed to pass the national tests required for admission to our university and educator certification," said Susan Hester, Director of TQP: Project REACh teacher residency project at the University of West Alabama. "Study.com helps our adult career-changer students study smart, by providing easy to access content knowledge lessons based on pretesting to help fill in their learning gaps. We have had wonderful success working with our partners at Study.com."

Study.com's award-winning social impact initiative, Keys to the Classroom, focuses on teacher credentialing and test prep. The program is designed to accelerate pathways to certification for educators by helping them prepare for and pass teacher certification exams. Currently in 20 states, the program is helping diversify the nation's teacher pipeline with 50 percent of program participants identifying as people of color, and 60 percent as first-generation college students.

"All learners learn differently. Study.com understands this with an innovative learning platform that's built on the critical need for diverse learning modalities to truly support all learners in achieving their educational goals," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "We want to recognize the excellence of Study.com with this award for their breakthrough learning platform, as well as their new Keys to the Classroom initiative, which shows their commitment to bolstering and diversifying the teacher pipeline at a time when teacher certification exams present an obstacle for many aspiring educators. Congratulations to the entire Study.com team for a well-deserved 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Award win."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries worldwide.

To see the full EdTech Breakthrough Award winners list, visit https://edtechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners/.

About Study.com

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30m learners a year through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring, and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Study.com