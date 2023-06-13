2024 Mazda3: Pricing and Packaging

Mazda3 to receive new packages including Carbon Turbo edition, greater connected technology and enhanced suite of standard safety features.

New Carbon Turbo combines bespoke exterior styling with refined turbocharged performance

Newly available 10.25" infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

2024 Mazda3 has a starting MSRP1 of $24,170

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations is kicking off its 2024 model year line-up announcements with updates to the Mazda3. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the Mazda3 offers customers a compact car with engaging driving dynamics and a sophisticated design. Hatchback models will arrive at dealerships this summer, followed by sedan models in the fall.

For 2024, the standard Mazda3 2.5 S models utilize the naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that produces 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque on regular or premium fuel and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Other standard features include front-wheel drive (FWD), cylinder-deactivation technology, and G-Vectoring Control Plus. The 2024 Mazda3 is available in multiple packaging options allowing owners to choose the vehicle that best fits their day-to-day lives and driving preferences.

MAZDA3 2.5 S

Mazda3 2.5 S, available on sedan models, comes standard with many i-Activsense safety features that include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, and, for 2024, now features Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Rear Door Alert as standard. Mazda Connected Services iscomplemen for three years, which provides the ability to monitor the vehicle remotely through the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three months or up to 2GB on trial, whichever comes first2.

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function Commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, a rearview camera, two front USB-C inputs, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and black cloth seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 2.5 S SELECT SPORT

New for 2024, the Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sport, available as either a hatchback or sedan, builds upon the standard model and adds convenience features such as Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, and door mirror turn signals. Design upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a black finish with matching black heated mirrors.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREFERRED

Building off the Select Sport package, the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred includes a power moonroof, available black or greige leatherette seats, heated front seats, eight-way power driver seats with power lumbar support and seat memory. The Preferred features some unique visual cues, as well, with body-colored side mirrors that feature LED turn signal indicators, and sedan models sporting 18-inch wheels in a silver finish while hatchback models have a gray metallic finish.

MAZDA3 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

Updated for 2024, Mazda3 Carbon Edition models now feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as Qi wireless phone charging. Available as a hatchback or sedan, the Carbon Edition features standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD), helping to enhance the vehicle's performance. This unique model is only offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint and red leather, and shares features found in the Preferred package along with black finish 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and gloss black-heated door mirrors.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREMIUM

Exclusive to 2024 Mazda3 hatchback models, the 2.5 S Premium package is unique amongst the Mazda3 line-up featuring standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and an available Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission. This package is generously equipped with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM satellite radio with a complementary three-month trial, full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters (AT-only), Adaptive Front-lighting System, and a shark fin antenna. Leather seats are available in black or red. This model is equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a black finish, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

MAZDA3 2.5 CARBON TURBO

The all-new Mazda3 2.5 Carbon Turbo builds upon the success of the Carbon Edition line-up, now blending turbocharged performance and bespoke styling. These engaging vehicles will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback or sedan with refined performance. All Mazda3 Turbo models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

This special package is finished in Zircon Sand Metallic with 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and gloss black door mirrors. Unique exterior styling elements are matched to a black interior that utilizes exclusive terracotta leatherette along with bold red contrast stitching. All Mazda3 Turbo models now feature a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which both now have wireless connectivity, as well as Qi wireless phone charging.

MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus elevates the refined styling with gloss black aerodynamics accents for both the sedan and the hatchback. The sedan includes a rear lip spoiler, while hatchback models are equipped with a rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Reverse and Smart Brake Support-Rear Crossing, is added to complete the full i-Activsense suite of safety features. Leather seats are available in black or red for the hatchback and black or white for the sedan, along with a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system. Upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and Mazda Navigation System, along with an Active Driving Display and Traffic Sign Recognition.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2024 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $24,170 - Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sport FWD $24,690 $25,690 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred FWD $26,190 $27,390 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition AWD $29,060 $30,260 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium (6MT) FWD - $30,350 Mazda3 2.5 Carbon Turbo AWD $31,750 $32,950 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus AWD $35,450 $36,650

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $450 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $450 Ceramic Metallic $450

1 MSRP does not include $1,165 for destination and handling ($1,210 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Connected services are subject to change at any time without notice. Mazda Connected Services is provided during a 3-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. Use of MyMazda App and compatible phone are required. Connected services require cellular or Wi-Fi service. Data fees may apply. Never drive while distracted or while using a hand-held device. Please see Owner's Manual for important feature details and related privacy information.

3 MSRP does not include $1,165 for destination and handling ($1,210 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

