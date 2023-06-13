Aidéo Technologies and Surgical Notes Expand Relationship To Bring Enhanced Technology for Coding Operations to Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Best in class providers leverage joint expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve coding operations, reducing turn-around-time and increasing productivity.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of coding workflow productivity tools leveraging AI, and Surgical Notes, the leading, nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announced today a unique partnership to bring medical coding workflow and productivity solutions powered by AI to the ASC market.

As part of the partnership, Surgical Notes will leverage Aidéo's AI-powered Gemini AutoCode product to enhance its coding operations, while maintaining its high levels of accuracy in its surgical coding operations. Additionally, Surgical Notes will assume an exclusive reseller position for the Aidéo Gemini Coder Platform to larger management companies that could benefit from automated solutions to improve their own internal coding operations.

The Gemini Coder Platform is a Software as a Service (SaaS) workflow tool that presents the physician notes side-by-side with a claim-building interface that provides immediate feedback to coders about internal consistency and adherence to localized rules as the claim is being developed.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking, experienced and high-quality partner in Surgical Notes," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo Technologies. "They are the market leader in revenue cycle management and the perfect partner to bring the power of the Gemini Solutions Suite to the ASC market."

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite empowers coders through the combination of the Gemini Coder Platform and Gemini AutoCode solutions. The combination of the Aidéo platform and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex claims while creating a self-informing ecosystem where coder activity is accelerating the growth of AI capabilities.

Randy Bishop, CEO of Surgical Notes, said, "Surgical Notes has always been at the forefront of bringing the best technology-based service solutions to the ASC industry. Our relationship with Aidéo continues that legacy and further strengthens our position with independent centers, centers associated with management companies and hospital owned centers and surgical hospitals."

"The work that our teams have done here is a breakthrough for AI in revenue cycle management," added Shelton. "Surgical Notes works with all types of ASCs. The AI model in production is successfully coding in all specialties at the same time. We eliminated the need to section off a specific specialty, procedure or even customer to develop the AI model, and the methodology we created is both repeatable and scalable."

About Surgical Notes

Surgical Notes is the premier ASC revenue cycle management and billing services partner. Our expert teams have ASC-specific experience and provide the industry's most scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions available. All of our services are fully integrated with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and nearly a thousand ASCs benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels.

About Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

