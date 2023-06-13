Kore.ai Customer Conference Brings Together Industry Leaders, Analysts to Contemplate on the Future of User Experiences With AI Technologies

Kore Konversations plays host to captivating discussions on how Conversational AI and Generative AI together will transform enterprise customer and employee experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational AI platform and solutions company, unveiled a framework for rapid and large-scale adoption of conversational AI and generic AI use cases within global businesses through the use of generative AI and large language models (LLMs). The new framework, GALE (Generative AI LLM Platform for Enterprise), was announced as part of its new product stack at the conclusion of its two-day customer event, Kore Konversations, during May 25-26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Kore.ai's first-ever customer-centric event, Kore.ai Konversations - The Real Conversations, was focused around the theme "The Future of Experiences," and saw more than 300 delegates from large global enterprise customers, prospects, partners and analysts from diverse industries across 18 countries.

In his keynote address, Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru emphasized the need for technologies that enrich end-user experiences as a means to build value and improve business outcomes. As human experiences are centered around languages, technologies that excel in natural language usage will enable enterprises to foster great experiences for their customers, employees, agents and partners alike, he explained.

"Spoken words, visual signs and gestures are at the core of how we express our needs, feelings and emotions. That's how we are born, connect with others and grow up. Every application and enterprise function of the future will be conversationally enabled and transform the way businesses interact with their customers and employees. The emergence of generative AI and LLMs has added a new dimension by opening unlimited possibilities to create enriched experiences. Businesses need to foster a robust language strategy to ride this wave of innovation," Koneru said.

Kore.ai, a frontrunner in leveraging GenAI technology, is creating best practices around conversational as well as non-conversational user experiences through its formalized GALE framework. These practices, which were shared with the delegates at the event, focus on simplifying, expediting, and enhancing the process of building virtual assistants for better end-user experiences. It also involves building domain-specific customized LLMs that are pre-trained and can orchestrate conversations in accordance with enterprise data, business rules, and user context.

In his special address to the gathering, Gartner Vice President and Distinguished Analyst Bern Elliot predicted that generative AI and ChatGPT will profoundly impact the conversational AI landscape by improving productivity and changing the way customer service experiences are delivered.

The conference featured two customer panels with delegates from American Water, Florida Blue, Millennium Bank, San Ysidro Health, MAZAMA, Express Scripts, eBay, Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, and Kore.ai. The speakers shared their conversational AI implementation stories, challenges and best practices, while also discussing the opportunities associated with generative AI and LLMs. Panelists also shared cautions around key aspects such as enterprise security, hallucination, response controls, and calibration. The panelists recounted their experiences of working with Kore.ai as a trusted partner that's leading some of the most innovative and consequential implementations in the market today.

"Kore Konversations presented a wonderful platform to meet and interact with visionary and hands-on leaders from different industries," said a senior executive at a large banking enterprise. "It was a great opportunity to share with and learn from others about conversational AI experiences as well as the vision and opportunities presented by Generative AI. Overall the content presented and the interactions at the event were educational and enriching. I am certain that we are marching in the right direction."

The breakout sessions set the stage for delegates to network and strike conversations on a diverse range of topics that included:

Pre-built IVA Solutions: Delivering Value Out-of-the-Box

Best Practices for Conversational Design

Voice vs Digital: Key Considerations and Best Practices

Use Case Prioritization: Where to Start

Bring Enterprise Systems and IVAs Together to Tailor and Personalize Experiences

How Generative AI Elevates the IVA Experience

Business Case Development for Conversational AI

Conversational AI Trends and Its Impact on CX, AX and EX

The pre-event workshop on "The power of LLMs and Generative AI with Conversational AI" organized by the Kore.ai team was attended by over 150 delegates. The event also featured demos and presentations on Kore.ai's product offerings such as SmartAssist, IT Assist, HR Assist, BankAssist, RetailAssist, HealthAssist, where the delegates had the chance to review and understand how these solutions are leveraging the benefits of LLMs and generative AI to create better customer and employee experiences.

"Kore.ai Konversations was an epic and eclectic mix of perspectives, insights and future-facing visioning that did a great job of showcasing Kore.ai's experience, thought leadership and commitment to customer success," said London-based renowned conversational AI thought leader, influencer and VUX World Founder Kane Simms, who hosted the event.

"It's clear that there is not only a huge buzz surrounding this enterprise AI space in general, but there's also excitement and enthusiasm on behalf of Kore.ai's customers and partners surrounding the work that Kore.ai is doing and its ability to fuel and amplify enterprise automation activity. Sign me up for next year!" said Simms, who also delivered a keynote on how the unique confluence of conversational AI and generative AI technologies is redefining the customer experience trends across industries.

The company, which has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for the second year in a row, has recently launched key innovative features like Smart Co-pilot, AI-Assisted Dialog Node, zero-shot and few-shot models into its platform technology.

At the conference, Kore.ai announced a strategic partnership with Mphasis, leading global IT services provider for a joint go-to-market approach that involves solution implementations, research and engineering support to their extensive enterprise customer base.

With over 400 customers, Kore.ai automates at least a billion interactions every year through its conversational AI platform and solutions, and has delivered more than $1 Billion in cost savings to global enterprise customers to date. Around 200 million consumers and close to 2 million enterprise users currently leverage Kore.ai solutions to improve customer, employee and contact center agent experiences that drive business outcomes.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 400 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 200 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

