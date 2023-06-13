NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people with mental health challenges, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amber Chambers Meyerl as its new Executive Director and Karen Monda as the first Director of the First Responders Resilience Project (FRRP).

The Quell Foundation Appoints a new Executive Director, and a Director of the First Responder Resilience Project

As the Executive Director of The Quell Foundation, Ms. Meyerl, a highly accomplished mental health professional with extensive experience in counseling and advocacy, will report directly to Founder and CEO Kevin M Lynch and will be responsible for the overall management and leadership of the organization. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the development and implementation of programs and services to support the mission of the Foundation, as well as managing the day-to-day operations including fundraising, staff management, and budgeting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amber to The Quell Foundation team," said Lynch. "Her experience, expertise, and passion for mental health advocacy make her the ideal candidate to lead The Quell Foundation into the future. I could not be more excited about this next chapter in our organization's history."

"I'm both honored and excited to join such a compassionate and devoted team," added Amber. "The mission of The Quell Foundation is one which deeply resonates with me and I'm eager to be a part of the continued and far-reaching efforts to promote conversation, education, and awareness of mental health challenges and treatment for our community's betterment."

In her new role, Ms. Monda will work in coordination with Lynch to set strategic direction for the sustainability of The Quell Foundation's FRRP.

Karen's wealth of understanding and competency will be instrumental in maintaining operational and financial stability of the FRRP cost center. She will have direct oversight and accountability for the licensing and distribution of The Quell Foundation's documentary, First Responders Sound the Alarm, the development, funding, and distribution of the FRRP training program, and further national expansion of all Survive First programs.

"Karen's passion for helping others in need is truly inspiring. She is a highly respected leader, and we are thrilled to have her join our team," said Lynch. "As a law enforcement spouse, who has fought alongside her husband to win the battle over depression, PTSD, and attempted suicide; her drive to ensure all first responders and their families receive the support and treatment they need will create the paradigm shift necessary to save lives.

"I couldn't be more honored to join Quell and lead a team whose dedication and passion for first responder wellness is felt in all they do," said Karen. "Together, the First Responder Resilience Project and newly merged Survive First, will break the barriers that have stood in the way for far too long."

Ms. Meyerl, holds a Master of Science in Education in Counseling from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, with a minor in Business and Sociology, from St. Joseph's College of Maine, where she graduated summa cum laude. Ms. Chambers Meyerl is a licensed Behavioral Health Specialist and a licensed Professional Counselor.

Ms. Monda holds both a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology and Communicative Disorders from the University of Central Florida. Ms. Monda is certified in Mental Health First Aid.

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

Based in North Falmouth, The Quell Foundation works to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental illness by encouraging people to share their story, increasing access to mental health services, and supporting first responders in recognizing the mental health warning signs among their own. Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more

